A Brit holidaymaker has vowed that she will never return to a popular holiday hotspot after her bag was stolen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brit said she would never return to Tenerife after her bag with belongings inside was stolen. She wrote on Facebook on Monday 16 June: “Sad to say after today I will not be returning to Tenerife.

“My bag got stolen with phones and money in. I’ve managed to get one phone back and the culprits arrested and I have to attend court at 10am in the morning. Flight booked home for tomorrow evening!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users defended the holidaymaker, agreeing that the holiday hotspot can be unsafe and tourists need to have their wits about them. One user wrote: “Apparently this is quite common in Costa Adeje, I’m going end of July so hopefully I will not loose anything”.

A Brit holidaymaker has vowed that she will never return to a popular holiday hotspot after her bag was stolen. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Another user added: “We’ve been coming to Tenerife for years. We were there in February and it feels so different now. It isn’t about watching your bags or it happening everywhere. Tourists are being targeted and it didn’t feel safe.”

Other users rushed to mock the holidaymaker and insist that this incident could happen anywhere. One said: “Tenerife is a beautiful place but everywhere has pick pocketers and thieves, Majorca, Benidorm, Dominican - doesn’t matter where you go. It really is down the individual to keep their stuff safe. Don’t let it put you off …. Just make sure you wear a bumbag or zipped bag in front of you.”

Another user added: “I sympathise, but Tenerife has nothing to do with it. It can happen in any country where there are a lot of tourists.”