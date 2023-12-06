Driving expensive cars give us more sex appeal, new study suggests
Nice guys really do finish last - but only because we don't have V8 engines.
Musicians have been banging on about flash and fancy cars for years.
Dr Dre said: "Hit my boys off with jobs, no more living hard. Barbeques every day, driving fancy cars". And he's not alone - others in his industry have also touted living the life of luxury as their secret to happiness.
But now, new research suggests that a Lamborghini, Ferrari or Porsche could genuinely be capable of making the opposite sex weak at the knees. The study, carried out in Brazil, found that both men and women are considered to be more attractive if they have a fancier car.
Researchers concluded that there is a link between premium and luxury purchases and a person's social standing - and consequently their sex appeal.
Joao Lucas G. da Silva, study author from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, said: “Premium car ownership seems to make you more attractive to the opposite sex. It also makes the owner themselves believe they are more attractive and socially superior.
“This suggests that people buy luxury products like premium cars to signal specific characteristics. People with high status are perceived as competent and attractive and receive preferential treatment.”
As a reporter who drives a beat-up 2008 VW Golf, I can only presume that the Brazilians consider me to be akin to the Hunchback of Notre Dame... the Hatchback of Notre Dame, if you will.
