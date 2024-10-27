Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has been left heartbroken after a ‘beautiful’ young woman died following a months-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Elyse Foster, 22, died on October 17, after being diagnosed in March with myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease. Elyse had subsequently undergone tests that revealed a thymoma, a rare tumour that had spread to her lungs.

Her journey took a tragic turn following a crisis that required intensive treatment and culminated in a surgery on September 20. Although she appeared to be recovering, Elyse stopped breathing in the hospital’s critical care unit on October 7, suffering a cardiac arrest that left her with brain damage.

Ten days later, after consultation with the medical staff, her life support was turned off.

Speaking to StokeonTrentLive, Elyse’s mother, Kirstie Tittensor, described her daughter as “fighting and winning” her battle against cancer, but she claims that since Elyse’s sudden passing, she has encountered “a wall of silence” from Royal Stoke University Hospital, where her daughter was receiving treatment.

Kirstie, who had been at her daughter’s bedside with other family members until the morning of October 7, described the shock of receiving a call from the hospital informing her that Elyse had stopped breathing during her brief absence.

“She was in critical care - this beggars belief,” Kirstie said, sharing her disbelief that Elyse could have been left without the necessary oversight. She added: “Nobody will answer my questions. I'm so broken and upset.”

Elyse, a former Westwood College student and care assistant at Treetops Court Care Home, had been studying to become a children’s nurse, a career choice that reflected her dedication to helping others. “

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched, in honour of Elyse’s memory and to support her family. Family friend Caitlin wrote on the page: “We would like to raise some money in memory of our wonderful, beautiful girl to help take the weight of funeral cost from the family at this heartbreaking time.

“Elyse was diagnosed with a rare auto immune disease called Myasthenia Gravis at the beginning of March 2024. Elyse then had a scan which revealed a Thymoma that had spread to one of her lungs. She then went on to having 4 sessions of 7 hour Chemotherapy, countless hospital appointments and scans, despite all this her bright smile was never taken away.

“Then followed a myasthenia crisis needing two weeks of intensive treatment before her surgery on 20th September, to then her sudden and tragic passing on 17th October 2024. Elyse was an incredible person, full of kindness and love. At just 22, she touched the lives of so many and will forever be remembered for her warmth and spirit.”

The family has filed a formal complaint with the Royal Stoke University Hospital regarding the quality of Elyse’s care, and a hospital spokesperson confirmed they are “in communication with (the family) regarding their complaint.”

What is myasthenia gravis?

According to the NHS, myasthenia gravis is a rare long-term condition that causes muscle weakness. It most commonly affects the muscles that control the eyes and eyelids, facial expressions, chewing, swallowing and speaking. But it can affect most parts of the body.

It can affect people of any age, typically starting in women under 40 and men over 60.