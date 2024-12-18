Health and happiness wrapped up: How to Live – a perfect Christmas gift
How to Live is a ground-breaking health guide to help you keep fit and free of illness and not just for Christmas. It looks at the evidence for practical tips which improve long-term wellbeing and vitality based on the scientific evidence devoid of myth and hearsay.
The author Professor Robert Thomas is a National World health correspondent, a leading UK oncologist and teacher at Cambridge University. He is well known for designing internationally acclaimed research studies which investigate the impact of self-help nutritional strategies to improve well-being and reduce the risk of disease. He is head of a lifestyle research unit which has published hundreds of original scientific studies across the world.
So, you can certainly trust the credibility of the wealth of information within its 470 pages.
Despite this incredible depth of knowledge, this book is easily readable, has many thought-provoking personal stories and humorous anecdotes. It includes easy-to-follow practical tips on how best to improve our gut health, restore Vitamin D levels, and get a good night’s sleep. For example, it explains which supplements are good and which should be avoided, why we should drink a glass of wine after sunbathing to help our skin look young, and how to avoid chemicals in our diet and environment.
This book demystifies the role of the genes we were born with and how they are affected by the lifestyle choices we make every day. It explains how simple changes to our diet and routine can enhance our immunity efficiency and help prevent premature aging, degenerative diseases and our biggest killers, cancer, heart disease, dementia and diabetes and even Covid and other infections.
It contains natural self-strategies which will empowered the reader to face life’s challenges, transform energy levels, reignite a zest for life, enhance sleep, lift mood, boost fertility and enhance exercise performance - all while reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and dementia as well as reducing the need for medication for common reversible conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension and raised blood sugars.
This book is not just about ‘How Not To Die’; it describes how we can get the best out of our bodies for work and exercise performance and, above all, ‘How to Live’ with the lowest risk of disease and highest chance of personal satisfaction.
Available from Waterstones, Amazon and Somebody Told Me and Penny Brohn in e-book and audio
