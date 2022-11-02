The Royal College of Nursing is seeking a nurses pay rise for 2022 as part of its first strike ballot in its 106-year history

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) launched its first-ever strike ballot in October over the ‘unfair’ pay and conditions being offered by the government.

The 106-year-old union said it felt compelled to act after the government offered a pay rise of 3% - a figure well short of the current rate of inflation, which currently sits at a 40-year high of 10.1%. It comes ahead of what experts have warned could be the worst winter for UK healthcare ever.

Any hopes that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might take a more conciliatory approach to negotiations than Liz Truss appear to be slim, as the former Chancellor said he would take a “tough stance” on public sector pay disputes in Tory leadership hustings events held this summer. The new PM subscribes to the discredited economic theory of wage-push inflation.

So, how much do nurses earn - and what are they asking for? Here’s everything you need to know.

NHS nurses want to see their pay raised above inflation (image: Getty Images)

Why are nurses balloting for strikes?

Nurses are disputing the pay and conditions they are being offered by the NHS - and therefore, the government. Around 45% of public sector workers - including NHS staff - have their pay levels recommended by a pay review body, which ministers can choose to implement or ammend.

It comes after the Covid-19 pandemic left many NHS workers exhausted and demoralised, with the service being hit by high rates of sickness and reports of many staff quitting or retiring early.

There are fears of NHS staff burnout after the Covid-19 pandemic and ahead of what could be a tough winter (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The organisation argues that raising nurses’ pay would help fill the hundreds of thousands of vacancies for nursing roles across the UK and improve treatment for patients. It wants pay to rise 5% above the RPI rate of inflation.

In Scotland, NHS staff have been offered a pay rise of 5%, except for those on the lowest two bands who have been offered 5.3% and 5.05% respectively. However, this amount falls well short of RPI + 5%.

In a move the RCN described as “astonishing”, Liz Truss’s Health Secretary Therese Coffey said she was “not anticipating that we’ll be making any further changes” to the pay offer.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “I understand that the ballot is now open, we’ve honoured the independent pay review body’s recommendations on this. That was higher than many of the other pay rises that other public-sector workers are getting.”

While we do not know what Rishi Sunak’s Health Secretary - Steve Barclay - will do, we know the new Prime Minister has previously pledged to take a “tough stance” on public sector pay offers. He subscribes to the discredited economic theory of wage-push inflation - a belief that inflation rises when wages are increased.

However, mainstream economists argue it is the prices of goods and services that push inflation higher - not salaries.

Nurses want to be paid 5% above the rate of RPI inflation (image: Getty Images)

When will nurses go on strike?

Nurses have not yet voted for strike action. But an RCN ballot of its 300,000 members closes on 2 November having been open since 6 October.

On its website, RCN says: “Strike action is a last resort. But it can be a powerful tool for change. Unfairly low pay in our profession is driving chronic understaffing. It puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued.”

It says it will work with the NHS to ensure patient safety is not compromised during any strike action it takes. Dates for when any industrial action may occur have not yet been released.

There are hundreds of thousands of nurse vacancies in the NHS (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How much is typical nurse pay?

According to the government, the average basic pay for nurses is currently around £37,000. It was £35,600 until March 2022. It says basic pay for newly qualified nurses (band 5) is £27,055 having been £25,655 until March - an increase of 5.5%. It comes after NHS workers were given a 3% pay rise in 2021/22.

Intermediate pay for a newly-qualified nurse who has had two years of service is £29,180, with four years amounting to £32,934. Band six pay sees wages of between £33,706 and £40,588 depending on length of service. Band seven salaries vary from £41,659 to £47,672.

While the average UK salary is currently £31,772 a year (£611 a week), nurses argue they have seen their pay decline at twice the rate of the private sector pay over the last decade. A report published in October by London Economics that was commissioned by the RCN found real-terms earnings had fallen 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees.