Hundreds of women are planning to take Johnson and Jonhson’s (J&J) to court over alleged links between talc and cancer.

Terminally-ill Linda Jones, 66, from North Devon said was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2023 and one of the many women are planning to take a legal action against the pharmaceutical giant.

Represented by KP Law, the claimants accuse the multinational corporation of knowingly selling talc products contaminated with asbestos, despite being aware of the risks as early as the 1970s. The legal case could become the largest of its kind in UK history, with J&J given until the end of the year to respond.

Mrs Jones said her mother used the talc on her when she was a baby in the 50s, and she kept using it for years after. She said: “When I was diagnosed, it never occurred to me that it could have been as a result of asbestos exposure.”

Now facing a terminal diagnosis, she expressed her anger: “If there was any suggestion whatsoever that the talcum powder would cause harm… it should have been taken off the market. My children will lose their mother… I want answers, and for someone to be held to account.”

Tom Longstaff, the lawyer leading the UK case and a partner at KP Law, said the firm has already been contacted by 4,000 potential claimants and represents around 2000 currently with regard to claims against J&J relating to talcum powder.

Their lawyers claim that talcum powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos for decades and allege that J&J was aware of the issue but sought to conceal it. J&J denies any suppression of information and rejects claims linking its baby powder to asbestos and cancer, following lawsuits filed in the US by individuals with cancer.

KP Law has now issued a letter before action on behalf of its clients, and J&J have until the end of the year to respond, following which documents will be filed in the High Court.

The company has previously denied these allegations, stating, "Any suggestion that Johnson & Johnson knew or hid information about the safety of talc is false."

J&J discontinued the use of mineral-based talc in North America in 2020 and did the same in the UK last year, replacing it with cornstarch. The company attributed this decision to financial pressures and what it described as a "misinformation campaign" surrounding the product.

While the primary focus of the group action is the alleged asbestos contamination in talc, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in July that mineral talc itself is "probably carcinogenic for humans."

Sharon Doherty, 57, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on the left side, and fallopian cancer on the right side.

Mrs Jones said: “If there was any suggestion whatsoever that the talcum powder would cause harm to not only women, but small babies, it should have been taken off the market.

“It makes you wonder how many other women who have already died may have been exposed. I want answers, and for someone to be held to account for what has happened to me and so many others.”

Cassandra Wardle, who lives in Alfreton, Derbyshire, was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022, when she was aged just 44, after visiting her GP over concerns about increased menstrual bleeding. After a challenging seven-hour operation with multiple surgeons, she received her initial diagnosis, Stage 1c.

However, after completing chemotherapy, she was told the cancer had spread throughout her lungs and chest and was told she only had months to live. But, after opting out of further chemotherapy to pursue medical trials, later tests produced a more positive prognosis and she completed her treatment two years ago this month (August).

KP Law

Despite the positive prognosis, Cassandra’s life continues to be dominated by her illness. Recent blood tests have shown that her red cells count is elevated, her immune system is also compromised and, having suffered with tonsillitis in February 2024, she has yet to regain her voice, meaning she has had to leave her part time job at the hospital.

She said: “My diagnosis had a huge impact on every single aspect of my life. At the time of diagnosis, I was running a small business making bath and body products. I tried to keep it going but I was so ill and exhausted by the treatment, I eventually had no choice but to close the unit and make staff redundant.

“Because I was self-employed, I had no access to any government support. There are no benefits for people like me. I took a part time job at the hospital after I completed by treatment, but they had to let me go as I have lost my voice.”

As a 70s baby, Mrs Wardle says her mum used talcum powder on her every day, a ritual she continued well into her 20s. “It’s just what people did,” she added. “Johnson and Johnson talcum powder was in every home and was a trusted brand. I am grateful to still be here, but I am also incredibly angry.

“I want to know why Johnson and Johnson didn’t change the ingredients of the talcum powder when they knew that it was dangerous. Why did they carry on selling it, putting so many thousands of lives at risk? What they have done is nothing short of despicable.”

Jeffrey Wright, 75, from Rayleigh, Essex, lost his wife Maureen to ovarian cancer in 1991, leaving behind her three sons Robert, Richard and Michael, who were just 17, 12 and five at the time.

When her condition deteriorated, it was suggested that she go into a hospice for palliative care to help manage her symptoms but, with the help of his GP and district nurses, Jeffrey was able to keep her at home with him and the children. That meant he was able to hold her as she died, something he said has been of great comfort to him and his family.

Mr Wright added: “Maureen was so full of life. Even now, it’s hard to believe that she is gone. She was only 17 years old when we met. I used to joke when she married me that I was punching above my weight.

“I remember the morning she died I had to take Michael to infants school, he was taking part in a school play and I had to stay and watch him. My worst fear was that Maureen passed away in hospital with me not there, and I was so glad to be able to have her home with me.

“I think about that time often, and I miss her every day, but her death devastated the boys. They were left without a mother for so many important milestones, impacting not only their lives at home, but also their ability to concentrate and succeed at school.

“Meanwhile, I had to take time off work to care for them. That was very hard, particularly as the benefits were quite scarce back then, and widowers were not entitled to the same support as women who had lost their husbands.”