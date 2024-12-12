A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell Middleton, from Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with Central Nervous System (CNS) lymphoma. According to charity Lymphoma Action, CNS lymphoma is a lymphoma that is in your brain, spinal cord or eyes. CNS lymphomas are rare forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with symptoms including difficulty concentrating, muscle weakness, seizures, and problems with your balance.

To afford a cutting-edge treatment called CAR T-cell therapy, which costs £475,000, Mitch has launched a fundraiser and has already raised £155,000, but he still needs to reach his target to start treatment before his condition worsens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch, a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan and engineer, began experiencing symptoms in December 2023. Initially dismissing his nightly headaches as common, his concerns grew when they persisted for six weeks and were followed by morning vomiting.

“I started getting headaches last year. They were pretty bad and happened every day,” he explained. “The worrying part was that they were in the same place. Once the sickness started, I knew something was really wrong.”

After a private video consultation, a doctor warned him he could be suffering from a serious condition. The next day, Mitch woke up with blurred vision and rushed to A&E, where a CT scan confirmed the devastating diagnosis of CNS lymphoma.

Mitchell Middleton, from Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with Central Nervous System (CNS) lymphoma | Express & Star

Mitch began chemotherapy immediately, and the treatment initially worked. However, the cancer returned earlier this month, leaving him with no options through the NHS. Doctors have given him a prognosis of six to 12 months to live without further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being sat in that room and told I had cancer was just how you see it on TV,” Mitch recalled. “It felt like I was in a film. We were all shocked, my mum was crying, we were all just lost for words.”

Mitch and his family have discovered CAR T-cell therapy, a treatment that genetically modifies T cells to fight cancer. The process involves extracting blood, altering the T cells to function properly, and reintroducing them into the body.

Mitchell Middleton, from Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with Central Nervous System (CNS) lymphoma | Express & Star

“The treatment might save my life, and we’re doing everything we can to get on it,” Mitch said. “With a bit of luck, I’ll raise the money, get the treatment, and be able to continue my life. I don’t want to die before I turn 29.”

The treatment costs £475,000 and takes six weeks to complete, making it crucial for Mitch to raise the funds as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch’s fundraiser has already garnered £122,394 in donations. “I can’t thank everyone supporting me enough,” he said. “If anyone out there can spare anything to add to the fundraiser, you would be playing a part in potentially saving my life.”

Those wishing to contribute to Mitch’s campaign can donate through his fundraiser.