Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New guidance means it’s more important than ever that men, as well as women, understand what happens during the menopause. Bosses' legal obligations to women experiencing symptoms during this time of their life have now been clarified by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Symptoms of the menopause – which include hot flushes, brain fog and difficulty sleeping – can be considered a disability under the Equality Act 2010 if they have a “long-term and substantial impact” on a woman’s ability to carry out their usual day-to-day activities, according to the watchdog. And if employers do not make “reasonable adjustments” for menopausal women in the workplace they could face legal action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research shows one in 10 women who have worked during the menopause have left their jobs due to symptoms, the watchdog said, adding, two thirds of working women between the ages of 40 and 60 with experience of menopausal symptoms said they have had a mostly negative impact on them at work.

EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said: “As Britain’s equality watchdog, we are concerned both by how many women report being forced out of a role due to their menopause-related symptoms and how many don’t feel safe enough to request the workplace adjustments. An employer understanding their legal duties is the foundation of equality in the workplace.

“It is clear that many may not fully understand their responsibility to protect their staff going through the menopause. Our new guidance sets out these legal obligations for employers and provides advice on how they can best support their staff. We hope that this guidance helps ensure every woman going through the menopause is treated fairly and can work in a supportive and safe environment.”

New guidance means it’s more important than ever that men, as well as women, understand what happens during the menopause. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Why men need to know about Menopause

Considering the EHRC’s findings, men who may once have considered the menopause as something that doesn’t concern them, will now have to change their attitudes. In fact, Jo Lyall of The Better Menopause website says employers have a “responsibility to be mindful” of the condition and “know the signs to look out for”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo said: "As a manager in a business, if you see a usually high-performing, competent woman in her 40s and 50s starting to struggle, it's crucial to consider whether menopause might be a contributing factor (it might not be). Whilst it's not the role of companies to manage an employee's medical conditions directly, there is a responsibility to be mindful of how such conditions could be impacting their job performance and to know the signs to look out for.”

However, Jo also stresses that women of a certain age shouldn’t necessarily be looked upon differently, or through a ‘negative lens”. She said: “It's concerning that 10% of women are leaving the workforce during menopause, facing issues like anxiety, sleeplessness, and hot flushes, which profoundly affect their sense of self. However, we must avoid the pitfall of viewing every woman aged 40-60 through a lens of negativity, assuming menopause will adversely affect their work.

“The goal is to foster an environment where open communication is encouraged, and employees feel comfortable discussing their symptoms without fear of discrimination. It's important to recognise that not every woman will experience menopause in the same way, the symptoms are broad and diverse, spanning what could be a decade of their lives. Menopause is not a choice; it's a natural part of life and should be treated with understanding.”.

Menopause symptoms

Menopause is when a woman’s periods stop due to lower hormone levels. It usually affects women between the ages of 45 and 55, but it does happen earlier for some.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the NHS, menopause and perimenopause symptoms can have “a big impact” on daily life, including “relationships, social life, family life and work”. While it can feel different for everyone, common symptoms include:

Mental health symptoms of the menopause

Changes to mood (including low mood, anxiety, mood swings and low self-esteem)

Problems with memory or concentration (brain fog)

Physical symptoms of the menopause

Hot flushes (sudden feelings of hot or cold in your face, neck and chest which can cause dizziness)

Difficulty sleeping, which may be a result of night sweats (this can cause feelings tiredness and irritability during the day)

Palpitations (when heartbeats suddenly become more noticeable)

Headaches and migraines

Muscle aches and joint pains

Changed body shape and weight gain

Skin changes including dry and itchy skin

Reduced sex drive

Vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort during sex

Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Sensitive teeth, painful gums or other mouth problems