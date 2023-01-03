Omicron XBB.1.5 cases more than doubled across the United States in just a week

A new Omicron subvariant of Covid-19 could be “one to watch out for” this year, a leading health expert has warned.

Cases of the XBB.1.5 variant have more than doubled in the United States in just a week and it now accounts for more than 40% of Covid cases in America, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releases.

Advertisement

US scientist Eric Topol shared the data in a post on Twitter and warned that the new strain is out-competing all other coronavirus variants as he urged the CDC to take note.

He said that such rapid growth of a variant has not been seen since the original Omicron strain emerged a year ago and about 75% of confirmed cases in the northeast of the US are now reported to be XBB.1.5.

Advertisement

The XBB.1.5 variant is a mutated version of Omicron XBB (Composite: Mark Hall)

The XBB.1.5 variant is a mutated version of Omicron XBB, which was first detected in India in August last year, and it has since been found in at least 74 countries, according to outbreak.info which uses data from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID). The UK, China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Australia are among the countries where the variant has been detected.

Advertisement

Studies have found that the variant is capable of evading antibodies from previous Covid infection or vaccination, but it has not yet been listed as a variant of concern by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Just 4% of all Covid cases in the UK were the XBB 1.5 variant, according to figures from Cambridge’s Sanger Institute for the week to 17 December. However, Tim Spector, founder of the ZOE Covid app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, has warned that the variant could be “one to watch this year”.

In response to Mr Topol’s tweet showing cases of XBB.1.5 had more than doubled in the US in a week, he wrote: “XBB could be the new variant to watch out for ..in 2023”.

Advertisement

‘Stay at home’ and ‘don’t visit vulnerable unless it’s urgent’

The warning about the new variant comes as the UKHSA has issued fresh advice urging people to stay at home if they feel unwell amid a rise in Covid, flu and Strep A cases.

Advertisement

Officials have said the NHS is facing “intolerable” pressures as it grapples with staff shortages and high demand exacerbated by flu and Covid, prompting more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services to declare critical incidents over the festive period.

Patients are facing long waits for treatment and delayed ambulances, while thousands of beds are being taken up by medically-fit people who should not be there, according to health officials.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine claims that somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying each week as a result of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care.

Advertisement

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, is now advising people who feel unwell to avoid going out and visiting vulnerable people unless it is urgent in a bid to minimise the spread of infection as winter illnesses are still circulating widely. The advice is part of the UKHSA’s back-to-school steps to help protect children and vulnerable people as pupils return to education after the Christmas break.

She said: “It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible. If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

Advertisement

“Helping children to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene is also key, so practise regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water. Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illness from spreading.