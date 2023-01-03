The UK Health Security Agency has warned winter illnesses are still circulating at high levels

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh advice as the NHS battles increasing pressures, with more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents over the festive period.

Officials cited soaring flu cases and the impact of the Covid pandemic among the factors hitting the health service, as top medics warn that pressure on the NHS shows little sign of relenting.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said the current situation in the health service is “very difficult” as it grapples with too few staff and high demand exacerbated by flu and Covid.

It comes after warnings over an “intolerable” situation in the NHS, with patients facing long waits for treatment, ambulances delayed, and thousands of beds taken up with medically-fit people who should not be there.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has repeated its claim that somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying each week as a result of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care.

People are being urged to stay at home when feeling unwell amid rising Covid, flu and Strep A cases (Composite: Mark Hall)

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, has advised people who feel unwell to avoid going out and visiting vulnerable people unless it is urgent. The advice is part of the UKHSA’s back-to-school steps to help protect children and vulnerable people as pupils return to education after the Christmas break.

It comes as figures released last week show that at least 30 children have now died in the UK from conditions related to invasive Strep A disease (iGas), which can cause scarlet fever.

Prof Hopkins said: “It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible. If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

“Helping children to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene is also key, so practise regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water. Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illness from spreading.

“Adults should also try to stay home when unwell and if you do have to go out, wear a face covering. When unwell, don’t visit healthcare settings unless urgent, or visit vulnerable people.”

Prof Hopkins also recommended that young children receive flu vaccination as uptake among younger age groups remains low. Eligible children include those aged two and three on 31 August 2022, all primary school-aged children and some secondary school-aged children.

She added: “Remember that flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus. We have seen a good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low.

“Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness. Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it’s still not too late.”

Up to 500 people dying each week due to NHS delays

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, has warned this winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rising demand driven by Covid, flu and Strep A.

He told Times Radio on Monday (2 January) that somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying each week as a result of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care.

It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with one in five ambulance patients in England last week waiting more than an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

Elsewhere, Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that staff in emergency departments are having to treat patients in corridors, adding that the “dreadful” situation is at a level he has never seen.

Education minister Robert Halfon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday that the pressure on A&E departments is a “top priority” for the Prime Minister and admitted that more needed to be done, but defended the government’s response. He said: “We’re increasing the NHS capacity by the equivalent of 7,000 beds, spending an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and improve capacity.

“The government is putting a lot of funding and doing everything possible. We know, of course, that many of these problems have been caused by the pandemic and the pressures on the NHS that we’ve seen over the past few years.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said that NHS staff do an “incredible” job and the government recognises the pressures facing the NHS following the impact of the pandemic.

They added: “That’s why we’ve backed the NHS and social care with up to £14.1 billion additional funding over the next two years and this winter we have provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds. We also awarded a 9.3% pay rise to the lowest earners in the NHS last year.