Katie Price explores Post Traumatic Stress Disorder ( PTSD ) in a new Channel 4 documentary which aired on Mental Health Awareness Day (10 October).

Katie Price: Trauma & Me will explore the model and reality TV star’s experience with mental health and delve into what led to her being diagnosed with PTSD .

But what is PTSD and what are the signs and symptoms?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is PTSD?

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is an anxiety disorder caused by stressful, frightening or distressing events.

It can develop immediately after someone experiences a disturbing event, but it can also occur weeks, months or even years later.

PTSD is estimated to affect about one in every three people who have a traumatic experience.

However, it’s not clear exactly why some people develop the condition and others do not.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Someone with PTSD often relives the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks.

They may also experience feelings of isolation, irritability and guilt, and have problems sleeping and find concentrating difficult.

The NHS said: “The symptoms are often severe and persistent enough to have a significant impact on the person’s day-to-day life.”

What are the causes of PTSD?

Any situation that a person finds traumatic can cause PTSD.

These can include:

serious road accidents

violent personal assaults, such as sexual assault, mugging or robbery

serious health problems

childbirth experiences

What are the treatment options?

The NHS explained that PTSD can be successfully treated, even when it develops many years after a traumatic event.

Any treatment depends on the severity of symptoms and how soon they occur after the traumatic event.

Any of the following treatment options may be recommended:

watchful waiting – monitoring your symptoms to see whether they improve or get worse without treatment

antidepressants – such as paroxetine or mirtazapine

psychological therapies – such as trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR)

You can refer yourself directly to a psychological therapies service.

What will Katie Price’s documentary explore?

Katie Price: Trauma and Me follows the former I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star as she delves into her mental health and explores what led her to crashing her car in Sussex and the subsequent trial that nearly saw her sentenced to jail.

In a synopsis Channel 4 describes the documentary as: “Katie Price speaks candidly about her mental health and diagnosis of PTSD, as she explores what drove her to total breaking point and how she can prevent a return to those dark days.”

Viewers will follow Price as she unpacks her past trauma which has led her to being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Price explains: “I owe it to myself and my children to get better and never allow myself to go into such a dark place again.”

Where can I watch Katie Price: Trauma & Me?