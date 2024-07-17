Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - who is married to Serena Williams - says he has been diagnosed with a disease, despite hgsving no symptoms.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The internet entrepreneur said he had had a lot of health scans and tests and had been diagnosed with the disease - which came as a surprise.

He posted on X: “Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that he had a family member who had it a a few years ago and had many symptoms, but wasn’t diagnosed until he was tested for it, and was treated.

Ohanian, 41, added: “I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise. Anyway, gonna grab some antibiotics - can't keep me down, tick!”

The web businessman married former tennis grand slam winner Serena Williams in 2017 and they live in Florida with their two children. He is estimated to be worth about £55m after a career which as well as Reddit includes the venture capital firm Initialized Capital and launching travel search website Hipmunk.

Lyme disease is carried by ticks and can cause fatigue and a multitude of other symptoms. Celebrities including Justin Bieber, Ben Stiller and Bella Hadid have previously contracted it. It can usually be treated with antibiotics, and the earlier it is caught the less severe it is likely to be.