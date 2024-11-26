SAD: How to avoid the winter blues and give yourself a 'lift'

User (UGC) Submitted

With the nights drawing in and the clocks about to go back, many of us will start to hunker down. With our bodies heading into the winter slump, it can leave us feeling exhausted and a bit fatigued.

Research shows that around 1 in 15 people in the UK will experience some form of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) each year.

Lucy Diamond, leading dietician, is working with Lift Activ Energy tablets, to educate consumers on how our diets can affect our overall wellbeing. Looking at how the food we crave in colder weather can impact our body and cause us to slow down.

Lucy has shared her top tips for getting us through the winter months.

Comfort foods: There is nothing wrong with a warm comforting meal to help you through the winter days, but try and make sure that even with a hearty meal it is full of nutrition. Treating yourself to a warming casserole with beans is a great way to ensure that you get a cosy meal, packed full of fibre, protein and antioxidants.

Reaching for heartier, heavier foods can leave us feeling sluggish and tired, especially those that are high in refined carbs and fats, causing a spike in blood sugar levels, leading to an energy slump.

Desk lunches: It is easy to fall into the trap of eating our lunch at our desk to avoid the cold and wet and while this is understandable, it is important to move away from your desk, even if it is just to walk around the room or going to catch up with a colleague, movement can improve digestion and reset your energy for the rest of the day.

In addition to movement, consider opting for a lighter balanced meal when stuck indoors, a hearty veg and lentil soup or a whole grain wrap with protein and salad.

Ditching plans: We are all guilty of it in the winter, the weather is wet and its cold so we cancel our plans to head home and ‘mong’ on the sofa. While this might seem like a tempting option, seeing friends and family produces mood boosting endorphins that will help our bodies stay uplifted throughout the winter months.

Give yourself a boost: Over the winter months, we all get into a slump and often our energy levels can decrease, leaving us feeling tired, irritable and depressed. It is important at this moment not to reach for the chocolate bar but to eat foods that release energy slowly. If you are on the go or wanting to give yourself a boost to get out and about in an evening I recommend Lift Activ Energy Boost Chews. Containing a blend of vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin B6 and B12 to contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

“As we head into the winter, it is totally normal for many of us to want to hunker down. But it is also still hugely important for us to keep active and energized. Ensuring we don’t spend the next few months slumped on the sofa after work or turning down social engagements.” says Lucy. “Maintaining a good diet and ensuring we get a good variety of vitamins and minerals, working with our body to ensure we can continue to enjoy the winter season and not hibernate until spring.”