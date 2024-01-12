The Who have been icons of the music industry for more than six decades.

Roger Daltrey of The Who on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, western Paris, on June 23, 2023. (Picture Anna Kurth/ AFP via Getty Images)

To millions of people, Roger Daltrey is nothing short of a music legend.

Now, Daltrey is gearing up to celebrate his 80th birthday in March. After guitarist Pete Townshend said the band's recent tour was "the end of an era" fans have been left to speculate about what the future holds.

In Daltrey's case, it means stepping away from his role as curator of annual concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. He has run the events since the year 2000, when they were first held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Titled Ovation, this year's final gig will see Daltry perform alongside others who have made significant contributions to the concerts over the years. Noel Gallagher and the Chemical Brothers will be among those on stage, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, Daltrey said: "The £32m raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down."

Galllagher added: "Teenage Cancer Trust continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives. Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart."

In an interview with The Times, Daltrey spoke openly about his frustrations with cancer care and treatment, saying that "old farts like me" get in the way of younger people receiving treatment. The singer's sister died of breast cancer at the age of 32.

He said: "Twenty-odd years ago, my GP told me young people with cancer were being treated on wards alongside the elderly. That’s not right, is it? When you’re sick, you want to be taken care of somewhere that makes you feel at home.