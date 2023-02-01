The Who have announced nine UK dates for the summer of 2023, including Edinburgh, London and Derby

The Who have announced nine UK dates for their 2023 tour. (Getty Images)

The Who are back for their first UK tour in six years, drawing in excitement from music fans around the world.

The rock veterans established themselves as one of the biggest bands in the UK during the mid 1960s and early 1970s. The Who are best known for chart topping hits such as Baba O’Riley, My Generation, I Can See For Miles and Pinball Wizard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band will also be joined by a full orchestra during the tour later this year and fans can also expect a series of supporting shows from fellow music icons UB40. The tour sees The Who travel to a range of different venues across the UK, but how can fans get tickets for the 2023 tour and what are the key dates to look out for?

Here is everything you need to know.

The Who 2023 tour dates

The Who have announced nine dates for their UK tour in the summer of 2023 and the band are backed by a full orchestra and a number of special appearances from UB40.

Advertisement

Sections of the show are devoted to the group’s classic albums ‘Tommy’ and ‘Quadrophenia’, while the band are also expected to play songs from their most recent album, 2019’s ‘WHO’,

Here are all the main dates to watch out for including a return to Edinburgh and Derby for the first time in over 40 years. UB40 will link up with The Who for the second half of the tour.

Advertisement

Thursday 6 July - Sewell Group Craven Park (Hull)

Saturday 8 July - Edinburgh Castle (Edinburgh)

Sunday 9 July - Edinburgh Castle (Edinburgh)

Wednesday 12 July - The O2 (London)

(Joined by UB40)

Advertisement

Friday 14 July - The Incora County Ground (Derby)

Sunday 16 July - Badminton Estate (Bristol)

Wednesday 19 July - Seat Unique Riverside (Durham)

Friday 21 July - Totally Wicked Stadium (St Helens)

Sunday 23 July - The 1st Central County Ground (Brighton)

What’s been said about the tour?

Frontman Roger Daltery expressed his excitement ahead of the tour. Daltery said: “Having not toured in the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go places that are not on the usual touring map, Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.”

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Who’s nine-day UK tour are available on general sale from Friday 3 February at 10am. They are released on See Tickets and all links for each show are provided on The Who’s website here.

If you are a member of The Who fan club then you can access tickets early and the window for pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 1 February it then closes when the general sale goes live.

Advertisement