How long is The Who concert at Eden Project? Eden Session start and end time in Cornwall

The Who will be the latest artist to perform at the Eden Project in Cornwall

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The Who will be bringing their legendary brand of rock 'n' roll to Cornwall's Eden Project.

Roger Daltry and Co are set to play a show at the venue near St Austell in the south west. Previous Eden Session concerts have seen the likes of Lionel Ritchie and Kasabian perform at the attraction.

Concerts have taken place at the Eden Project each summer since 2002. The shows this year run from June to July.

But what are the timings for The Who's concert?

How long is The Who's concert at Eden Project?

The iconic British rock band will be the latest artist to perform an Eden Session concert. It will take place on Tuesday (25 July) and The Who are due to perform for around 2 hours.

During the band's recent run of summer stadium shows, they have performed for around 2 hours with sets featuring around 24 songs each.

What time does the show start and end?

The arena will open at 6pm but the concert itself will not begin until 7.30pm.

Simon Townshend will perform a supporting set starting at 7.30pm and will be followed by The Who. Roger Daltry and Co will begin their set at 8.30pm until approximately 10.30pm.

