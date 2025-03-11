Eating fish can make children more sociable and kind | Jon Super/PA Wire

Children who regularly eat fish could be more sociable and kind than their peers, a new study suggests.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academics said that encouraging children to eat fish is “likely to have a positive effect on child development”.

Researchers from the University of Bristol said that seafood is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, selenium and iodine – which have previously been found to play an important role in brain development and cognitive function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result they wanted to investigate whether there is a link between seafood consumption in children at the age of seven, and any possible cognitive and behavioural changes when they were aged seven, eight or nine.

They examined long-term data on almost 6,000 children in England.

The average amount of fish eaten each week was 123 grams.

Some 7.2% of children ate no fish every week; 63.9% ate one to 190 grams per week and 28.9% consumed more than 190 grams of fish each week – the equivalent of more than two portions.

So-called “white-coated fish products” – fish fingers or similar – made up almost half (46%) of the the average total seafood intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children who ate no fish were more likely to display “suboptimal prosocial behaviour,” according to the new study, which has been published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

“Prosocial” behaviour includes friendly interactions, altruism and sharing.

At seven years old children who consumed no fish, compared with those who ate at least 190 grams of fish each week, were 35% more likely to display “suboptimal prosocial behaviour”.

This increased to 43% among nine-year-olds.

The researchers also wanted to assess whether there was any measurable differences between intelligence among fish eaters and those who did not eat fish, but did not find any differences among the eight year-olds studied, regardless of their fish intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS says that a “healthy, balanced diet” should include at least two portions of fish a week, including one of oily fish – such as salmon, mackerel or sardines.

It advises parents to give children at least one portion of oily fish a week, but “as oily fish can contain low levels of pollutants that can build up in the body, boys should have no more than four portions of oily fish a week, and girls no more than two portions a week”.

Dr Caroline Taylor, associate professor in nutrition at the University of Bristol, said: “When there is conflicting advice, it can be difficult to know what the best course of action is.

“Our previous studies have shown that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here, so encouraging fish consumption is likely to have a positive effect on child development.

“Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines.

“We hope these research findings empower parents with the knowledge to give their children the best start in life.”

Researchers used data from the Children of the 90s study, a long-term study tracking families as children age. The study has recently been awarded £5.2 million to continue tracking families in the south-west of England. The study was founded in the early 1990s and has contributed to thousands of research papers.