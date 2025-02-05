Over 90 eye-catching car lots head to auction in H&H’s ‘Season Opener’

The oldest lot of the auction is a 1916 Willys Overland Model 83 Tourer, estimated at £10,000-£12,000.

Eighty-five classic, collectible and performance cars, with the oldest being over 100 years old, will go under the hammer at the H&H Classics ‘Season Opener’ sale.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction takes place at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton on Wednesday 12th February, with the combined estimated value of all the lots exceeding £1.25 million.

A 1985 Aston Martin V8 Volante with a fascinating history is the most valuable lot of the auction and is expected to fetch between £110,000 to £130,000. It’s presented in its original colour scheme of Forest Green and is just one of 439 Weber-carburettor fed V8 Volantes made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having covered less than 50,000 miles from new, the car has had only four former keepers, one of whom was a former Chairman of the Aston Martin Owners Club, adding to its appeal.

A 1985 Aston Martin V8 Volante is the most valuable lot of the auction estimated between £110,000 to £130,000

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “Our ‘Season Opener’ promises to be a great start to our 2025 auction season with over 90 lots being offered for sale from many of the world’s most desirable and respected motor manufacturers. The diverse mix is set to offer something appealing to all enthusiasts, no matter their preferred style, marque or age of vehicle.”

The oldest car set for new ownership is a 1916 Willys Overland Model 83 Tourer, imported into Europe during World War 1 for service as a US staff car, which is estimated at £10,000-£12,000.

Conversely, the most modern vehicle at the Derbyshire auction is a 2014 Land Rover Defender 90 XS, which has only had one former keeper and covered a mere 24,000 miles from new. It is expected to be hammered away for £32,000-£36,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also catching the eye is a 1977 Talbot Sunbeam Ti ex-Works Rally Car, estimated at £35,000-£45,000. It is one of the very first Works Sunbeam Ti rally cars and has benefitted from a recent engine overhaul.

Other highlights at the auction include 28 modern classics manufactured since the year 2000, 17 lots offered without reserve and two project cars, while there are also 26 convertible models up for sale, ideal for spring and summer driving.

Those looking for a new number plate have six to choose from including ‘UAE 15’, estimated at £9,000-£11,000, and ‘54 OO’, estimated at £30,000-£35,000.

James added: “The catalogue for our February auction contains Aston Martins, Bentleys, Jaguars and Porsches, while there’s also good representation from Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce, plus other historically significant car makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d encourage anyone considering adding to their car collection in 2025 to register as a bidder and, who knows, they might soon own the car they’ve always dreamt of.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday 11th and from 9am on Wednesday 12th February, while the sale then commences at 12pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid, while for more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.