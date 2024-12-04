When you live in London, it’s all too easy to be blasé when it comes to the city’s Christmas lights, but here’s why I think you should come and see the festive 2024 displays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I used to work off Carnaby Street in the heart of London’s Oxford Circus, so I have to be honest with you, when Christmas came around, I dare I say it, I never used to pay attention to the Christmas lights. However, now I work from home and have to admit that I don’t think I have paid much attention to them in recent years.

However, I was recently in the West End of London at the weekend. We unfortunately made the mistake of driving into the centre, but whilst we were gridlocked in traffic in Regents Street, I took the opportunity to look up at the Christmas lights, which I can’t remember when I last did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before I looked at the lights, I saw someone walk into the street just to take a photo on their phone of the festive displays. I did initially think, 'why would someone take a photograph of some Christmas lights?’ However, this was before I took the opportunity to observe them myself.

Known as the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ the Regent Street lights feature angel figures and they truly are quite magical that even I as a seasoned Londoner couldn’t help but stare. I also was lucky enough to walk down Bond Street a few days later and was particularly captivated by them. It is no real surprise why. For the very first time, a Chanel light installation illuminates the street.

Nancy Fielder

According to Chanel’s website, “The unique design is inspired by the legendary No5 fragrance, instantly recognisable with its sleek bevelled edges and octagonal emerald-cut stopper, the bottle is a timeless emblem of the House.

If you don’t happen to visit London before Christmas, the lights on Bond Street will be switched on until January 12, 2025, so you still have time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is one legendary store in London that is quintessentially British and always looks particularly festive chic at Christmas and this year is no exception. The windows have obviously been months in the planning and Sallie Smith, Head of Visual Presentation at the store, said: “Fortnum's Christmas windows are renowned for spreading festive joy to everyone who views them,” She also said: “This year, our displays are inspired by our beautiful selection of Christmas products, featuring our newly launched packaging. The designs showcase majestic animals and birds, lush foliage, decorative borders, and striking colour combinations. These elements come together to create our 2024 windows, highlighting just how extraordinary a Fortnum’s Christmas can be.”