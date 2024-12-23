I tried shampoo and conditioners to tackle thinning hair caused by perimenopause | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

An unexpected symptom of perimenopause is the impact it has on your hair - here are my recommendations for shampoos and conditioners to tackle thinning, dull and dry hair.

Among the myriad changes that happen to women during perimenopause hair loss is common, and while it may seem like one of the more trivial side effects, it can have a huge impact on a woman’s self-confidence. I recently wrote about personal stylist Kerry, who experienced hair thinning, breakages and split-ends and didn’t feel like herself again until she got her hair back under control.

As a woman in my forties, I too have found my hair isn’t quite what it used to be. I have been noticing a lot more hair left behind on the brush and the texture changed from a healthy shine to a frizzy mess.

These changes are caused by hormones - a drop in oestrogen and progesterone levels during perimenopause can really affect the health of your hair apparently. While some lifestyle changes can help, for example, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and reducing stress, treating hair to a shampoo and conditioner which specifically target the issues faced during the perimenopause and menopause can also help immensely.

With that in mind, I decided to try out some of the best shampoos and conditioners on the market, promising to help thicken, strengthen and add shine. Here are my top picks - all of which I have loved and would continue to use thanks to their body boosting effects.

SBC Hydra Collagen Super Boost Shampoo and Super Shine Conditioner

As a mum of two young children, actually going to a spa is a pipe dream but using SBC’s Hydra Collagen shampoo and conditioner every morning in the shower felt like the next best thing. Formulated to target signs of ageing in the hair, including fine, thinning, dry hair which looks dull and flat, the sulphate and silicone free formula helped boost volume without weighing my hair down.

It has a beautiful, citrus smell that left my locks feeling silky soft and shiny. The shampoo and conditioner cost £18 each for a 300ml bottle - well worth the price given the results.

Odylique Reviving Rosemary Shampoo

If you’re looking for a really natural shampoo that supports healthy hair growth and helps prevent hair fall, the certified organic Odylique Reviving Rosemary Shampoo is the one for you. The herbal scent is strong yet not overpowering and you get a full nose of rosemary with every use.

And it’s that rosemary - a herb celebrated for its ability to stimulate hair growth and strength - that means this shampoo really does leave your hair clean, fresh and full of movement. It costs £14.50 for a 200ml bottle and is perfect for those keen to avoid chemicals in their products.

Hask Biotin Boost Shampoo and Conditioner

Infused with biotin, collagen and coffee, Hask Biotin Boost Shampoo and Conditioner is specifically targeted to help people wanting to add volume to their hair - perfect for women suffering with perimenopausal hair thinning. I loved the smell - it was like a trip to the salon without the hefty price tag - and it left my flat locks volumised and feeling fuller without my usual dry frizz. The shampoo and conditioner are available from Waitrose and are cheapest of my shortlist, costing just £7.40 for a 355ml bottle.

Tricotain Hair Retaining Shampoo

The Tricotain Hair Retaining range has been specifically developed to help treat a range of hair loss conditions including menopausal hair loss. Referred to as a ‘treatment’ rather than just something to wash your hair with, the products are clinically developed and backed by the latest scientific research.

I must first mention the packaging as the bottles came beautifully packaged and it does overall look like a premium product. But aesthetics aside, it also works. My hair felt really clean and light and using it every day really did feel like I was offering my hair a daily mask. You can buy the set, currently on offer, for £50 for 250ml bottles of both the shampoo and conditioner. Although the priciest on my list, the science-backed formula is definitely worth it.

I’m currently on a mission to rage against the effects of the perimenopause and have already embarked on a new fitness regime. But life, especially in your forties, shouldn’t be all work, so I recommend to all women who find themselves in the same position I’m in - do yourself a favour and treat yourself to a new beauty regime. Offering a boost to your confidence while actually tackling the symptoms that come at this stage of life, it’s worth it on so many levels.

Coming up next, I’ll be trying out a Cloud Nine products to help me style without damaging my hair and a whole host of skincare including moisturisers, masks and serums all aimed at the changing needs of women in their 40s and beyond.