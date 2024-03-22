Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everyone's favourite bath bomb store Lush is launching a new range inspired by the DreamWorks movie Shrek - because everyone wants to look like Princess Fiona. According to the beauty store the clean is out and ‘swamp aesthetic’ is in.

In a statement the Lush creative concepts director, Melody Morton said: “I love how Shrek is a family film I enjoyed when I was in my teens and now my own teenager loves all the meme culture of Shrek today. It’s a classic film that celebrates self-love and was an obvious fit for a Lush collaboration. It’s earthy and fun and perfect for some swampy self-care”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new, limited-edition collection features Get Out Of My Swamp shower slime, Shrek Swamp bath bomb and Fiona shower gel, complete with new and exclusive fragrances, as well as returning favourite scents for Gingy bubble bar and Donkey bath bomb.

Prices start from as little as £6 for the Donkey shaped bath bomb up to £35 for the Princess Fiona body spray. The best selling Mask of Magnaminty face and body mask will also be getting a new ‘Shrek Pack’ label after South Korean fans gave the face mask the nickname due to “its ogre-like green hue”

The Lush x Shrek collection launched on the Lush app at 9am today, then will be in selected stores (Lush Oxford Street, Lush Studio Beak Street, Lush Liverpool, Lush Edinburgh and Lush Glasgow City) and on the Lush website from Monday (March 25).