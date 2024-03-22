New Beauty trend alert ‘Swamp aesthetic’: Lush launch new Shrek inspired beauty range
Everyone's favourite bath bomb store Lush is launching a new range inspired by the DreamWorks movie Shrek - because everyone wants to look like Princess Fiona. According to the beauty store the clean is out and ‘swamp aesthetic’ is in.
In a statement the Lush creative concepts director, Melody Morton said: “I love how Shrek is a family film I enjoyed when I was in my teens and now my own teenager loves all the meme culture of Shrek today. It’s a classic film that celebrates self-love and was an obvious fit for a Lush collaboration. It’s earthy and fun and perfect for some swampy self-care”
The new, limited-edition collection features Get Out Of My Swamp shower slime, Shrek Swamp bath bomb and Fiona shower gel, complete with new and exclusive fragrances, as well as returning favourite scents for Gingy bubble bar and Donkey bath bomb.
Prices start from as little as £6 for the Donkey shaped bath bomb up to £35 for the Princess Fiona body spray. The best selling Mask of Magnaminty face and body mask will also be getting a new ‘Shrek Pack’ label after South Korean fans gave the face mask the nickname due to “its ogre-like green hue”
The Lush x Shrek collection launched on the Lush app at 9am today, then will be in selected stores (Lush Oxford Street, Lush Studio Beak Street, Lush Liverpool, Lush Edinburgh and Lush Glasgow City) and on the Lush website from Monday (March 25).
