For anyone having perimenopausal hair issues Jamie Jones spoke to haircare experts at Cloud Nine to find out how to fix them.

After going through much of my life without giving my haircare routine much thought and largely getting away with it, hitting my forties - and perimenopause - came as something of a shock to me, and my hair. After years of hairdressers telling me my hair was “in great condition" I was suddenly confronted with dry, dull and frizzy strands.

Fed up with my hair being a very long way from being my crowning glory, I spoke to the experts at Cloud Nine to see if they could offer me - and women ‘of a certain age’ in a similar situation - advice on improving the condition of my hair.

Group Education Manager at Cloud Nine, Marie Nieuwoudt, explained why your hair might be affected at this particular time of life. She said: “The perimenopause is a natural process which can impact the hair, and has been known to cause hair thinning and loss. This is due to the drop in oestrogen that slows down our hair’s growth phase.”

These hormonal changes can have a negative impact on self-esteem, with Marie pointing out that our hair is “the item that we never take off”. She added: “It’s a visual indicator of our physical and mental well-being, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that many of us rely on our hair, skin and nail health to make us not only look good, but feel good too.

“The changes to our hair, skin and nails experienced throughout the perimenopause, menopause and post menopause can have a devastating effect on self-esteem and ultimately become a confidence killer. Many women often say that their hair becomes a stranger to them during this time as it alters to an almost unrecognisable state.

“The products, tools, and skills you once used may not seem to work the same as they used to and you have to adapt. That’s why it’s so important to try a bit of trial and error with new techniques to achieve the results you’re looking for on your new hair.”

So, what exactly can we women do to restore our locks to their former glory? Well, Marie recommends seeking professional advice. She said: “Consider visiting a hormone replacement therapy (HRT) doctor or homeopath to expand your treatment options. There are so many options available, so this is a great place to start.”

She also suggests staying hydrated and considering a nutritional supplement with Omega 3, Evening Primrose Oil and Magnesium, in addition to vitamins B, D and K, helping to support overall well-being. For hair health specifically, she personally recommends Glowwa Hair Food to her clients.

Regular trims should also be high on the priorities list. Marie added: “Overall, it’s key to take time to understand how both your physical and mental well-being is changing and remember to be kind to yourself.”

Taking this advice on board, along with the products Cloud Nine recommended for my hair issues, I set off on my journey to improve my hair. Armed with The Airshot Pro hairdryer and The New Original Iron straighteners and the Magical Remedy conditioner and Magical Quick Dry Potion, I wanted to see if I really could see improvements by switching up my haircare routine.

Cloud Nine haircare products review

I began by using SBC Skincare Hydra-Collagen Super Boost Shampoo before applying the Magical Remedy conditioner as a treatment, leaving it on my hair for 15 minutes before rinsing. Even at this stage I could feel the effects, my hair feeling less wiry.

After giving my hair a wet brush, I gave it a spritz with the Magical Quick Dry Potion which smelled delicious. Special mention also has to go to how gorgeous it looks on the dressing table - it divides into a green layer at the bottom and a clear layer above which bobs about like a tiny ocean, until you give it a good shake to mix before applying. Leave it to settle and the two parts separate again and the little seascape returns until next time.

To dry I used the The Airshot Pro hairdryer which is super powerful without getting overly hot which instantly felt better for my hair and scalp. And it really did take half the time to dry than it normally does which again, must be a huge benefit again for long-term hair health. I then went in with the The New Original Iron straighteners - setting the correct temperature for my hair type according to Cloud Nine’s handy online Temperature Calculator.

To say I was astonished by the results is a massive understatement. I hadn’t realised how dull my hair had become until I saw it with this new-found shine. It was dazzling! The movement to my hair was also impressive, I could help giving it a swish just to see how it looked! I had only ever experienced a transformation like this at a salon so was overjoyed to discover I could make such a huge and instant impact with at-home products.

If you are looking to really transform your unloved locks - and be able to style your hair yourself yet look like you have your own personal hairdresser on call - I can’t recommend this Cloud Nine regime more highly.

Before this, I had thought my good hair days were a thing of the past. Yet another thing I would reminisce about as I age, looking back on the days when my hair actually did what I wanted it to. But no more. This is such a simple routine - taking no more time than my old one - but that makes my hair (and me feel years younger). My dull, dry hair is now a thing of the past and it has given me a huge confidence boost into the bargain.