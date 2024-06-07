Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The best advice and products to use on your hair to project against the sun.

In the summer we often think about the best SPF protection for our skin that will help protect us from the harmful rays of the sunshine. However, we often forget that our hair needs sun cream too.

When we think of the term heat protection it often refers to protecting our hair from the damage of hair dryers and straighteners. These tools dry our hair out so we need to put as much moisture back into our hair as possible. The same goes for being out in the sunshine.

If you are planning a trip abroad or staying in the UK I have come up with the best advice and products for you to use so that your hair and scalp will be protected from the sunshine and heat.

How to look after your hair in the sun

Preparation is key

If you know you're going away or have a trip planned where you will be out in the sunshin,e try to book in for a pre-holiday haircut. It only needs to be a trim but sharpening your ends will help keep your hair in the best condition.

Skip the hair colour

Especially if you have bleached, blonde or lighter on the ends hair. The sun will naturally lighten your hair so before you go away skip the hair dye.

Products Products Products

You don’t need to take lots of different products away with you but a few key ones focusing on locking in moisture will definitely help. The L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo with Hyaluronic Acid £7 and the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Hair Mask with Hyaluronic Acid £7.99 are a great combination. Using a mask instead of conditioner on holiday means your hair will be kept in tip top condition.

You will also need to ensure your scalp is protected and doesn't burn in the sun. Try using the Malibu SPF50 Scalp Protector £4.49 this gives you high SPF protection and you can spray throughout the day.

Hair Accessories

Hair accessories are a great way to protect your hair on holiday. Use a hair tie to keep your hair when you're in the swimming pool to stop it getting covered in chlorine and a hat will keep your hair and face shaded from the sunshine.

A good tip is to cover your hair in a treatment mask then tie it up (not too tight) so that it protects against the sun and the water.

