The quick and easy way to make your very Taylor Swift friendship bracelet.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally landed in the UK and kicks off in Edinburgh on Friday June 7. The tour will head to Liverpool, Cardiff and London over the next few weeks.

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the most wanted concert tickets of the year then you will be the one accessory Taylor Swift fans would not be seen without.

The Taylor Swift friendship bracelet has become the unofficial fan must-have. With everyone from hardcore Swiftie’s to celebrities rocking the fashion accessory.

A-listers including Channing Tatum, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gigi Hadid have all been swapping and sharing their friendship bracelets whilst watching TS do her thing. But how on earth do you make them?

How to make your own Taylor Swift friendship bracelet?

The good news is you don't have to be a crafting expert to make the TS friendship bracelet. It's really simple. All you need is some coloured string and a selection of cute beads.

Simply thread the beads onto the string and when completed tie the string in a knot at both ends so the beads don't fall off and tie around your wrist - et voila you have created your very own Tay-Tay friendship bracelet.

But if all of that seems too complicated then the good news is Amazon have created an entire Friendship bracelet kit with prices from as little as £7.99. The kits have everything you need to make your life easier. Make several and don.t forget to swap them at the show.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.