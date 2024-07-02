Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dry skin is something you don’t want to suffer from especially when you're heading off on your holiday’s. Here’s the best tips for keeping your skin hydrated when flying abroad.

We spend so much time planning our summer holiday outfits that many of us forget about our skin. We pack the holiday essentials like sun cream, shampoo and conditioner but did you know that your skin starts to dry out well before your plane has touched down.

Flying on an aeroplane can really dry out your skin, whether it's a short trip to the Canary Islands or a long haul flight to the Caribbean. The main cause of ‘Aeroplane skin’ is due to the air in the cabins being almost devoid of moisture. So how do we avoid getting dry skin before our holiday has even begun?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Tips to avoid Aeroplane skin when flying abroad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moisturise - This wont come as much of a surprise but applying a deeply nourishing moisturiser before your flight takes help will help give your skin an extra boost of hydration.

Eye cream - The perfect excuse to have a snooze when flying. Apply a soothing eye cream to your under-eyes, put on a sleep mask and close your eyes for one to two hours. The things we have to do for beauty! Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum £47 will work its magic whilst you sleep. It features a cooling applicator tip and can be used before and after your nap.

Face Mask - If you’re not phased by everyone looking at you and wondering what you look like then applying a face-sheet whilst flying will really help hydrate your skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrities and influencers often post selfies wearing a sheet mask when they fly so join the club. There are plenty to choose from but the Garnier Moisture Bomb Lavender Revitalising Sheet Mask £3.49 is handy enough to throw into your hand luggage.

Lips - Don’t forget your lips when flying. Dry cracked lips are never good so always make sure to pack a lip balm. Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Skin Nourishing Lip Balm SPF 30 is just £10 for members (£25 for non-members) plus it already has SPF in it so you can continue to use it throughout your holiday.

Water - And of course water is an absolute must. Make sure to drink plenty before and during your flight as water is the best skincare tip to avoid dry skin. Alcohol is extremely dehydrating so don't forget to drink water in between your Gin and Tonic holiday drinks

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.