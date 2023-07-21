Genesis Electrified GV70 (Photo: Genesis)

The Genesis GV70 was among the first models I drove from the Korea premium brand when it arrived in the UK in 2021.

Two years ago, I was impressed by the style, quality and comfort of the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 rival but slightly underwhelmed by its Hyundai-sourced petrol and diesel engines.

They lacked the refinement of the car’s German rivals and stood out all the more due to how well the GV70 managed everything else. At the time, I commented that what it really needed was an electric powertrain and, lo and behold, here we are now, with the pure-EV Electrified GV70.

Unlike the heavily compromised Electrified G80, the GV70’s platform was developed to accept an electric powertrain, so there’s no compromise in terms of design or cabin space, and, on the surface, there’s little to distinguish between electric and combustion engined versions.

But beneath the skin, the GV70 uses a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive electric arrangement with a generous 77.4kWh battery and 800V architecture that offers some of the fastest charging around.

The powertrain is the same as in the GV60 Sport Plus, which means a more than sufficient 483bhp, 516lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph time of just 4.2 seconds. Not bad for a 2.3-tonne SUV.

There are three drive modes to let you maximise that performance or squeeze every mile out of the battery, each with a surprisingly distinct character. Eco and comfort emphasise the car's overarching calm and refined nature. Even tuned down it's still quick enough to make decent progress but everything from the throttle response to the steering weight and suspension set up encourage calm progress.

Compared with many other cars, Sport mode makes a real difference. It doesn't turn this into some wild track monster like the Kia EV6 GT or Ford Mustang Mach-e GT but does give the GV70 additional bite. The power delivery is sharper and quicker, there's an extra level of pace and a real sharpening of the steering. This is enhanced by the air suspension stiffening up and improving even further the already impressive body control.

Genesis Electrified GV70 (Photo: Genesis)

It's not a sports car but it is a surprisingly capable, controlled and rapid cross country machine. But that dynamism doesn’t detract from an overall incredibly quiet, smooth and refined driving experience that matches all of Genesis’s premium ambitions and proves battery power is the way forward for the brand.

Officially, the Electrified GV70 will do 283 miles on one charge but that’s in ideal conditions. Over around 1,000 miles, mostly on motorways, my test car returned close to the official figure 3.2 miles per kWh, which equated to 237 miles.

That just makes the 350kW charging even more of a blessing on long journeys. Again, in ideal conditions you can add 70% in 18 minutes but real-world conditions tend to slow that somewhat. Still, I managed to add an extra 40 miles in 6 minutes at 200kW. It’s still not as quick as a diesel top up but means you're not wasting loads of time waiting to charge.

Away from the drivetrain, the GV70 Electrified is like every other car from Genesis. Its looks are bold and unusual without straying so far from rivals that it will scare buyers off. And the integration of the charge port door into the diamond motif of the grille is the neatest I’ve ever seen.

Inside, there’s a curved, flowing design that sweeps that’s pleasingly different from more sharp-edged rivals, and every touchpoint and surface is finished in top-quality materials and put together with a fastidious attention to detail. The massive sunroof and pale headliner/Nappa leather of our test car helped enhance the airy feeling of the cabin, which has plenty of room for four to travel in absolute comfort and will even take five on board at a pinch.

A handful of child passengers were blown away by the onboard tech, from heated, cooled and massage seats to the instrument display’s blind spot cameras, the semi-automated highway drive assist and massive 14.5-inch touchscreen. Some of those are standard fit and some were among the £15,000 worth of options packages fitted to our car. It means there’s virtually nothing you or your passengers will want for but does mean this particular car weighed in at around £80,000.

That’s a lot, but then alternatives from the likes of Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Jaguar are similarly priced and don’t necessarily come with all the same bells and whistles. And in the world of £40k Vauxhall Corsas, perhaps it doesn’t sound so steep.