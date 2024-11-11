Hosting etiquette: How to avoid merry mishaps this Christmas

As it begins to look a lot like Christmas, friends, family and everyone in between will be gearing up for a period of socialising, mince pie-eating and making merry.

With the countdown on, Brits will likely be getting ready to host or visit loved ones - while also dreading the chaos that this can cause.

This Christmas, Admiral Home Insurance is revealing the most common merry mishaps - while exposing Brits’ biggest pet peeves as hosts. Research conducted by Admiral1 revealed that over half of hosts (52%) have experienced a Christmas-related calamity in their home - with a quarter (26%) resulting in stains from spillages and a fifth having to deal with drunken (20%) or arguing (19%) guests.

Compiling research and claims data, Admiral has collated a list of tips and tricks to become the best festive guest. While these problems may seem like a small nuisance, they can also require costly and unplanned repairs. Speaking with hosts who have dealt with a merry mishap, two fifths have needed to have carpets professionally cleaned (38%) or replace glasses or crockery (41%), with a fifth needing to repair damage to ceilings or walls (22%).

To understand what it takes to become the best festive guest, Admiral quizzed hosts on what their biggest frustrations are when welcoming loved ones into their home. Guests overstaying their welcome took the top spot (23%), followed by guests spilling or breaking things (23%) and making a mess and not clearing up (20%). Other annoying behaviour includes bringing uninvited guests (20%) and criticising the food (18%).

Admiral also asked what ‘house rules’ people have when hosting guests. Nearly two thirds (63%) admit they have rules, topping the poll was insisting guests smoke or vape outside (32%). This was followed by guests removing their shoes when they enter the home (19%).

Ironically, Admiral’s claims cost data suggests that Santa could actually be a problem guest in the home this festive season - with his trip down the chimney potentially causing £5,297 worth of damage. This includes £230 for damaged roof tiles, £667 for chimney damage, £1,409 for soot damage to carpets, £1,178 for mince pies trodden into carpets, £1,523 for wine spilt on furniture and £290 for lamps broken by his enormous sack.

To help make hosting a pleasure this Christmas, Admiral has turned to a professional Grant Harrold, more famously known as The Royal Butler, who shares his top etiquette tips to be the best festive hosts and guests this Christmas:

Set the Scene

Time for you to be the host with the most! Create a festive atmosphere by decorating your space. Use lights, ornaments, and seasonal decor to set a warm and inviting tone.

Bring a Thoughtful Gift

One must always remember that when attending a gathering, it’s a lovely gesture to bring a small gift for your host. A gift doesn’t have to be extravagant; even a simple token can convey your gratitude and make your host feel valued for the time and effort they’ve put into hosting the event.

Prepare Your Space

Let’s set the table! Before guests arrive, consider making some adjustments to your home. Moving delicate items out of reach or designating certain areas as off-limits can minimise the risk of damage.

Work The Room

Make sure to spread the love. Initiating conversations, asking questions, and showing genuine interest in others can lead to an event to remember.

Thank Your Host

Before you leave the event, be sure to express your gratitude to your host for the invitation and the wonderful time you had. A heartfelt thank you goes a long way in acknowledging their efforts.

Speaking with hosts, Admiral’s research outlined further advice for the best guest etiquette. Hosts claimed that guests should keep their phones tucked away (42%), alongside offering to wash up (43%) and eating the food served (45%).

For those feeling inspired and striving to be the best festive guest this Christmas, Grant’s full list of tips, alongside Admiral’s research, can be found on www.admiral.com/christmasclaims.