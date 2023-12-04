Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keeping your Christmas tree looking lush and vibrant throughout the holiday season is a goal that, at times, can seem a rather daunting task.

What starts as a perfectly green, beautifully decorated centrepiece can soon become a scraggly, wilting mess of browning needles and drooping branches.

It's perfectly normal of course for Christmas trees, especially those of certain species like spruces or firs, to shed needles as they age. But this shedding can be accelerated by various factors such as dry indoor air, inadequate watering or the natural lifespan of the tree.

So how can you keep your tree looking fresh and bountiful throughout the holiday season, and what measures can you undertake to minimise the risk of the needles dropping? Without opting for a fake plastic tree of course. Here is everything you need to know.

Preparing the tree

A shopper searches for a Christmas tree (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

When selecting a tree, look for fresher ones that are vibrant with flexible needles that don't easily fall off when touched. Fresher trees will naturally last longer in your home than ones that are already looking a little scrabbly when you buy them.

Consider adding fresh greenery or foliage to your tree. This can help fill in gaps and give the appearance of a fuller tree while also adding moisture.

Before placing the tree in the stand, make a fresh cut at the base of the trunk to allow for better water absorption. This ensures the tree can take in water more effectively. Applying a commercial tree sealant to the freshly cut base of the trunk can help slow down moisture loss and needle shedding.

And remember: while it’s tempting to load up your tree with ornaments and lights, too much weight can stress the branches and cause them to droop, potentially accelerating needle loss.

Keep your tree hydrated

Like most other house plants, a hydrated Christmas tree is a happy Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stand has a water reservoir and keep it filled with water - most trees can drink up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, so check the water level daily.

Some people add aspirin or sugar to the tree water to extend its lifespan. Aspirin can help the water uptake, while sugar acts as a nutrient source for the tree.

Mixing water with additives like corn syrup, bleach or vinegar can also act as a homemade preservative to keep the tree fresh. However, use these in moderation and ensure they won't harm your particular tree species.

Tree location

Avoid this sad scene with our Christmas tree maintenance tips (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Keep your tree away from direct heat sources like fireplaces, radiators or heaters, which can cause the tree to dry out faster and shed more needles.

Spritzing the tree with water can also help maintain moisture and reduce needle loss. However, be wary, as over-misting as excessive moisture can lead to mould growth.

Placing your tree away from direct sunlight can also prevent it from drying out too quickly, and you'll want to keep it away from drafts that might accelerate needle loss.

Rotate the tree periodically to ensure even exposure to light and heat, preventing one side from drying out faster than the other, and covering the tree with a light blanket or sheet can help retain moisture and prevent excessive drying during the night when temperatures drop.

When the needles do drop

Remember, fallen needles are an unfortunate inevitable consequence of real Christmas trees. They can accumulate around the base of the tree and spread across the floor, making the area look untidy.

But regularly vacuuming around the tree can prevent them from getting tracked around the house and minimise cleanup efforts.