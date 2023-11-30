Why do we have Christmas trees?

Have you ever stopped to consider where the tradition of the Christmas tree comes from?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ah, the Christmas tree - a beloved symbol of the festive season, bedecked with lights and ornaments, standing proudly in homes, town squares and city centres.

The tradition of adorning evergreen trees during winter celebrations has a rich history, intertwining various cultures and customs over centuries. But where did the tradition come from, who first brought them to the UK and when, and what do they symbolise?

Here is everything you need to know about them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where does the Christmas tree tradition come from?

The origins of the Christmas tree can be traced back to ancient civilisations such as the Egyptians, Romans and Vikings, who revered evergreen trees for their ability to survive harsh winters, seeing them as a symbol of life, hope and prosperity amid the cold and dark months.

The use of evergreens in winter festivities represented resilience and the promise of renewal as the seasons changed, but the specific practice of decorating trees during Christmas finds its roots in Germany.

Historical records suggest that by the 16th century, Germans were bringing evergreen trees into their homes and adorning them with candles, fruits and nuts to celebrate Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These trees were initially known as "paradise trees," symbolising the Garden of Eden in mystery plays performed on 24 December, the feast day of Adam and Eve.

The tradition gradually spread across Europe, gaining popularity among different social classes, and it was in the early 19th century that the Christmas tree tradition was introduced to the UK.

Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, is credited with bringing the first Christmas tree to the UK in the late 18th century, influenced by her German heritage.

But the Christmas tree became more widespread in Britain during the Victorian era, and the catalyst for its popularity was Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's consort, who is said to have introduced the Christmas tree to the royal family in the 1840s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An illustration in the Illustrated London News depicting the royal family gathered around a decorated Christmas tree solidified its appeal and sparked a trend that quickly permeated British society.

What does a Christmas tree mean?

Christmas Trees became a symbol of family togetherness, joy and the spirit of giving during the holiday season, their evergreen nature signifying life and continuity, while the lights and decorations traditionally represent hope, joy and - for more religious households - the light of Christ.

Traditionally, the hanging ornaments, tinsel and baubles symbolise cherished memories, with each decoration holding sentimental value and telling a story.

Why do we have Christmas trees?

In the UK, the Christmas tree has entrenched itself as an indispensable part of the festive season. Beyond its historical significance, its enduring appeal lies in the tradition, nostalgia and the sense of warmth and joy it brings to homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Families gather around the tree to exchange gifts, share stories, and create lasting memories, fostering a sense of unity and happiness during the holiday season.

Moreover, the allure of the Christmas tree extends beyond individual households. Cities across the UK light up with grand Christmas tree displays in public spaces, fostering a communal spirit and marking the beginning of the festive season.