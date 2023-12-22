Boxing Day has more of a role in maintaining the Christmas spirit than you might think

The holiday season tends to be hectic, with the long lead-up to Christmas Day and its activities taking precedence over the festivities of Boxing Day, which falls on the following day.

But while Boxing Day often plays second fiddle to the big day itself, there's still often a flurry of reasons to enjoy 26 December - from shopping sale extravaganzas to football matches - that can beckon many out of their post-Christmas Day slumps.

After the excitement of unwrapping gifts, toasting with drinks, feasting on a hearty Christmas diner, and the King’s speech, another day of celebration awaits.

But what's the story behind the name "Boxing Day", and why do many people (this writer included) prefer it over Christmas Day itself? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?

Contrary to popular belief, the name 'Boxing Day' doesn't relate to the sport of boxing (Photo: Pexels)

Boxing Day is observed on 26 December in many countries around the world, and is a holiday shrouded in historical origins that trace back centuries. Its unusual name often sparks curiosity, leading many to wonder whether there is a connection between the day and the sport of boxing, or the act of "boxing up" items....

But the name "Boxing Day" doesn't directly relate to the sport of boxing, and its roots are multifaceted and intertwined with various historical and cultural practices, spanning different regions and periods.

One theory regarding the name's origin revolves around the tradition of giving boxes of gifts to those less fortunate.

In mediaeval England, the day after Christmas was designated as a time for the wealthy to provide presents, food and money to their servants and the poor. Wealthy landowners would prepare "Christmas boxes" filled with food, money or small gifts for their staff as a gesture of appreciation for their services throughout the year.

This act of giving was also practised by churches, which collected donations in boxes to distribute to the needy on the day after Christmas - clergy members would also open their church's donation boxes and distribute the contents to the less fortunate.

Another historical association points to the tradesmen and servants who received a day off after Christmas to visit their families, on which employers would give their staff Christmas boxes containing leftover food, bonuses or other goods.

This tradition evolved into a holiday for workers, allowing them to spend time with loved ones after the bustling Christmas festivities.

Some suggest that the significance of "boxing" in Boxing Day also aligns with the act of boxing up or clearing out, and refers to the practice of clearing away empty boxes and packaging after Christmas celebrations.

Over time, these practices and traditions merged, intertwining the concept of charity, gift-giving and relaxation into the fabric of Boxing Day, and today, Boxing Day is celebrated in various ways worldwide.

It's a time for family gatherings, shopping sales, sports events, and continued acts of generosity - although the historical practices may have evolved, the spirit of giving and sharing with those in need continues to resonate.

Why do some people prefer Boxing Day over Christmas Day?

As mentioned, there are many people (this writer included) for whom Boxing Day is a holiday to be anticipated much more than Christmas Day itself. But why is that?

One significant factor is the reduced pressure associated with Boxing Day festivities. Unlike Christmas Day, which often carries high expectations for the perfect celebration, Boxing Day is more relaxed and laid-back.

For many, the allure of Boxing Day lies in its casual and easygoing nature. There's a sense of liberation from the intense planning, cooking and gifting pressures that come with Christmas.

It's a day where people can unwind, enjoy the leftover feasts without the stress of preparation, and simply indulge in a more unstructured and spontaneous manner.

Moreover, Boxing Day tends to offer a break from the conventional holiday routine. While Christmas often involves structured family gatherings and elaborate meals, Boxing Day provides an opportunity for more leisurely activities.

Some prefer this freedom to choose how they spend the day, whether it's engaging in outdoor activities, taking advantage of post-Christmas sales, or simply relaxing at home.

Another aspect that appeals to individuals is the informality associated with Boxing Day. It's a time when friends and extended family members often gather in a more casual setting, fostering a sense of relaxed conviviality without the formality that can accompany Christmas Day gatherings.