Rebecca Ford, aged 45, and Brendan Scott, aged 46, spent a week in Florida, United States for the ultimate first date after winning a competition from holiday company Ocean Florida. Photo by Ocean Florida.

A couple who were matched by a relationship expert and then met at the airport before they jetted off for a week-long holiday in Florida have spoken about their trip of a lifetime.

Rebecca Ford, aged 45, and Brendan Scott, aged 46, entered a competition from holiday company Ocean Florida, for the ultimate first date, back in December, and were both surprised to receive a call to tell them had been chosen by globally accredited international matchmaker, Michelle Begy, to jet off to the United States over Valentine's Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they have returned from their epic holiday, which saw them enjoy an extensive itinerary full activities such as a day at Universal Studios, a romantic hot air balloon ride, dolphin spotting and more - and they have a fantastic story to tell of a unique once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"The trip was brilliant, we crammed in so many different things, including some things that we might not have chosen but turned out to be really good. Rebecca was great fun and really good company, Scott told NationalWorld.

"I was really excited, the itinerary sounded epic and it did not disappoint. I’ve never been to Florida and I haven’t been on a proper holiday since 2019. It didn't really feel real until I was actually there. I think the best day was probably day three when we went to the Gatorland theme park and then had dinner at The Four Seasons.

Rebecca Ford and Brendan Scott spent a week in Florida, United States for the ultimate first date after winning a competition. They both loved going to the theme park Gatorland. Photo by Ocean Florida.

The father-of-two, who has been single for over three years continues: "The most surprising activity that I enjoyed was feeding the alligators at Gatorland. I really didn’t expect to get so close or be so involved. Rebecca was teasing me, but I think it’s pretty healthy to be nervous around a few dozen 8 to 10ft gators! The meal at the Four Seasons was one of the best we had too."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going to Gatorland was also a highlight of the nine-day trip for mum-of-one Ford too. "Prior to visiting I had committed to zip lining over gators," she told NationalWorld. "If I am honest, I thought I might just do one or two and then stop, but I did them all and loved the adrenaline and felt safe. Never in my dreams did I think I would ever be stood inside an alligator pen with hungry animals moving towards me waiting to be fed but I also really enjoyed that too."

'We established that we have a lot of shared values'

Prior to meeting, the pair had only been sent a photo of each other and told basic details, such as names. They each turned up at the airport with their suitcases packed full of clothes and their hearts full of hope and optimism. When they first saw each other, they liked what they saw.

Scott, of Redditch, Worcestershire, says: "My first impression of Rebecca was that she was very chatty and friendly, which was a relief given how much time we were due to spend together. I was also pleased that she looked very much like her photo – a perpetual worry with modern dating."

Ford, of Leeds, West Yorkshire, says: "My immediate first impression was positive. I thought Scott was nice looking, and he is tall which is always good for me as I like to wear heels. Whilst we were chatting on the plane, we established that we have a lot of shared values around how we like to treat people, and the importance of family."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ford who describes herself as a "hopeless romantic", has been manifesting love since becoming single. "Manifesting starts with gratitude, and I am so grateful to have the best family and friends who were all 100% supportive from the moment I told them I had won. I had so many positive comments and daily check-ins throughout the holiday. My Whatsapp groups were on fire.

"I felt ready to meet someone and I do believe everything happens for a reason. I am practising saying yes and pushing myself out of my comfort zone for personal growth. So, I would say I was meant to apply for this. I applied and trusted that this was the path I was supposed to take."

'Everyone was telling us we looked good'

So, did Ford's manifestations lead to long-lasting love? Sadly not - but Ford and Scott left Florida on good terms. Scott says: "I think Michelle Begy, who is also the Managing Director and Founder of Ignite Dating, did a good job matching us just from that point of view." Showing his sense of humour, he also jokes: "Some people would have been ready to murder each other (after nine days together)."

Ford admits that the most awkward part of the experience was feeling the pressure of expectation from people who were excited to see if the pair would fall for each other. She says: "When everyone is telling you that you look good together it adds another level of pressure. Obviously there is much more to it than how you look, so once we had a conversation to agree there wasn’t any romance then it removed the pressure and we just made the most of the trip."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott continues: "Sadly sparks didn’t fly. We had a lot in common, particularly in terms of values, which I think is super important, but there were also some pretty fundamental differences. I don’t know if the intensity of the experience, and all the attention, was really conducive to romance, but I’m sure with less well-matched characters it could have been a disaster."