The cute TikTok 'take a look at my girlfriend' trend has gone viral ahead of Valentine's Day. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day, people are taking to TikTok with a very cute relationship trend.

The 'take a look at my girlfriend' trend is very popular - so far the videos have got more than 27 million views on the platform.

So, what is the 'take a look at my girlfriend trend'?. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What is the 'take a look at my girlfriend' trend?

The trend is what it sounds like - it features people showing off their other half. The videos typically begin with people showing a photo of their beau, usually a physical photo from their wallet or a digital photo on their phone screen.

This photo is shown close up to the camera, and then when the photo is moved away to the camera their partner is revealed in person. It's not just people showing their girlfriends, of course, people are also showing their boyfriends.

All of the videos have the soundtrack of the Gym Class Heroes’ song ‘Cupid’s Chokehold,’ which features the lyrics “Take a look at my girlfriend, she’s the only one I got".

Lots of people are getting involved in this trend, including users of all ages. It seems everyone wants to shout about how much they love their other half at the moment, and the sweet song is helping them declare their love. It's certainly a fun way to show appreciation for romantic partners.

It's not just been used by people in dedicated relationships, however. It's also been adopted by single people in a humorous way to reveal their celebrity crushes.

What are some examples of the 'take a look at my girlfriend' trend?

Here are some examples of the 'take a look at my girlfriend videos which are on TikTok.

It seems that the 'take a look at my girlfriend trend' is the latest example of couple goals.

People are also showing how much they care for their other half by posting a TikTok video showing the Valentine's basket they have made for them ahead of 'love day' on Wednesday February 14.