Sexual wellness brand LELO has launched a 'click and lick' sensual eating food delivery service for Valentine's Day 2024. Photo by LELO.

Valentine’s Day is a time for indulgence and intimacy, and for many it's often a time to enjoy some tasty food together. It can also provide an ideal time to experiment with your partner. That’s why sexual wellness brand LELO will be trialling 'click and lick', a food delivery service with a difference for one day only.

The clue is in the name, as the 'click and lick' menu bundle, which features whipped cream, cherries, chocolate sauce, cake and champagne, is designed specifically for eating off your Valentine. The passionate package includes everything you would need for a saucy night in more ways than one, including a LELO massage candle, a blindfold, and some tempting food treats - all delivered to your door.

Deliveries are available in the UK in London, Manchester and Edinburgh, and pleasure-seekers can sign up for their free delivery slot on the LELO website. Jaydi Wilson-Jenkins, LELO’s UK Marketing and Communications Manager, said: “This Valentine’s Day, our food delivery offering, which is the first of its kind in the UK, is designed to excite and tantaslise more than the tastebuds."

Kate Moyle, LELO’s in-house Sex and Relationships expert, said the idea of mixing food and sex became talked about more because of popular culture. “The Hollywood blockbuster movie 9 ½ Weeks introduced food and sex play to mainstream culture in the 1980s, but it’s always been an ingredient to love making. Experimenting can be as much or as little as you want it to be, I’d suggest playing with temperatures of the food items and dialling up the sensuality for example using a blindfold. The key is that it’s playful – don’t take it too seriously, communication with each other and have fun.”

For anyone looking to try out food play this February 14 with the 'click and lick' bundle, Kate Moyle shares her top tips for maximum enjoyment for both you and your partner.

How to talk to your partner about it

Bringing up the subject with your partner is like introducing anything new to your sex life, says Moyle. So, if you feel nervous, she advises that can always start by using a prompt such as a memory of something you have previously tried together, a scene from a film and this can help you to start the conversation. If your partner isn't immediately on the same page as you then don't worry. Instead, she advises giving them a chance to grapple with the idea of something new.

Tips to get started for the first time

The unavoidable aspect of food play is the mess. For some, the pure volume of food or substance might dictate the venue, whereas for others you may be able to be more playful. The bedroom isn't necessarily a no-go zone, says Moyle, but she advises that if you want to make the clean-up easier then putting towels down on the bed will help and doesn't risk your favourite bedsheets.

How to experiment with food in the bedroom

Experimenting can be as much or as little as you want it to be. It may be feeding each other whilst closing one of the other senses, for example by using a blindfold. It may be placing food all over your partner’s body and building up anticipation and desire as you eat it off, or you making it into a game, could work for you, advises Moyle. At the heart of sexual experimentation is fun and play - the only rules that are important are that it's safe, legal and consensual.

How to use the following items in the 'click and lick' bundle

Whipped cream and melted chocolate are great for putting on the body and then sensually licking off, suggests Moyle. With any heated products just make sure that you aren't dripping anything onto skin immediately without checking it first - particularly sugar-based items can hold their temperature for longer and you don't want any burns.

Cake has become a very popular product. Many people use cakes for sitting on, and Moyle says that cake-sitting has been described by some as a sub-fetish in its own right because of the texture and the sensual experience this creates, but that also creates pleasure of the viewer.

