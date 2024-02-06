UK dinner date habits debunked ahead of Valentine's Day - including food icks and foods to avoid. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Thousands of people are getting ready for their Valentine's plans, and for many that includes a dinner date. It is said that food is the way to a person's heart, according to one newly released study food can also turn romances sour.

A survey of UK residents has uncovered the turn ons, and turn offs, when it comes to the eating habits of their romantic companions. Kitchen appliance firm AEG surveyed 2,000 Brits to discover the UK's dinner dating habits, from Brits biggest food icks, what foods they are avoiding, and attitudes towards different dietary requirements.

Relationship expert Jessica Alderson, from dating app So Syncd, said “It’s good to be mindful of what you order" when you go out for dinner with a partner. She added: "Once your food arrives, there's no going back, so think carefully about what you order. One of the most important aspects of any date is conversation, so you don't want to be distracted by eating something awkward or messy.

“Don't overthink how you're eating. While you want to be polite and not make a mess, it's important to relax and enjoy your meal. Food is secondary to the conversation, if you overthink every detail, such as how you are holding your knife and fork, you can end up coming across as unnatural. Don't forget that you're there to ultimately have fun and get to know your date. Ask questions, share stories, and enjoy the conversation. Food is just an accompaniment to a great evening.”

So, what are Brits looking for - and definitely not looking for - when it comes to their dates food habits? Keep reading to find out more.

Dating food icks

These are the top nine food icks from UK daters.

Talking with mouth full (49%)

Loud slurping (48%)

Getting food stuck in facial hair (27%)

Getting food stuck in teeth (27%)

Spilling food down yourself (25%)

Picking up dropped food and eating it (20%)

Stealing food off a plate (19%)

Playing with food (15%)

Not using cutlery/picking food up (14%)

Foods to avoid on dates

As for what foods Brits are avoiding for a date, sushi comes out on top in the study, with over half of the UK (52%) opting not to choose the dish. When deciding what to eat on a date, many Brits avoid messy foods such as spaghetti Bolognese (26%) and fajitas (25%). Strong-smelling foods are also a no-go, with almost a third of Brits (30%) avoiding any seafood, 25% avoiding garlic bread and 24% avoiding curry.

Comfortable eating on dates

While a romantic meal might sound like the ideal date for some, 40% of Brits who took part in the survey think it would be an uncomfortable experience. Over half of 16–24-year-olds (60%) would not be comfortable eating on a first date. This number is 40% for 25 to 34 year olds and also 35 to 44 year olds and 45 to 54 year olds. The research also shows that, on average, Brits need to have two dates with someone before they feel comfortable going for a sit-down meal.

Different dietary requirements

Pescatarians have the most freedom with dating, according to the study, as only 17% would be put off by their restricted diet. Similarly, it’s good news for those following a keto diet, as only one in five (20%) are put off by this.

Vegetarians closely follow behind, with 21% being put off dating someone who doesn’t eat meat or fish. Surprisingly, almost a third (30%) are not willing to date a vegan. Although plant-based diets have increased in recent years, only 16% of vegetarians say they would not date somebody who is vegan, yet only 12% of vegans would not date a vegetarian.

While the majority people asked (66%) are not put off by their partner’s dietary requirements, if they were asked to change their diet, 50% say they would be unwilling. While an increased number of people (12%) identify as flexitarian (only occasionally eating meat), most (59%) do not follow any specific dietary rules. Meanwhile, over a quarter (28%) would not date a fussy eater, with almost one in five people aged 16 to 34 (19%) being critical of this.

Cooking skills

