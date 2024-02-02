In case you didn’t know or need reminding, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. For those of you who like the idea of treating their partner to something special but don’t have the inclination or time to start trawling round the shops or Internet for ideas and are looking for something convenient, then you are definitely going to be excited about Greggs and Uber Eats Valentine’s box ‘The Bake Tray.’

Greggs and Uber Eats have teamed up for the first time to create a sharing selection box, ‘The Bake Tray.’ The limited edition ‘Bake Tray’ is exclusively available for Uber Eats customers on Wednesday 14 February from 11am and is priced at £10. It includes a selection of savouries and bakes from the Greggs menu.

Where is ‘The Bake Tray’ available?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Bake Tray’ is available in Newcastle, Manchester, London and Cardiff from 11am to Uber Eats customers from 11 am on Wednesday 14 February.

The ‘Bake Tray’ is available in Newcastle, Manchester, London and Cardiff from 11am to Uber Eats customers from 11 am on Wednesday 14 February.

What’s included in ‘The Bake Tray?’

‘The Bake Tray’ includes Steak Bake known as ‘Steak Temptation’, Sausage Roll known as ‘The OG Sensation,’ Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt also known as ‘Sausage, Bean & Cheese Dream’ Vegan Steak Bake also known as ‘Vegan Steak Velvet,’ Vegan Sausage Roll also known as ‘Vegan Sausage Delight,’ and Chicken Bake, also known as ‘Creamy Chicken Softy.’