'Thawing' is the new dating trend that's emerging as Valentine's Day approaches - and it could be good or bad.

A new dating trend is emerging ahead of Valentine's Day, as people seek connections to enjoy the most romantic day of the year with - 'thawing'.

As the focus on February 14 is love, it's common for people to think about not only finding love in the future but also former loves. That's where 'thawing' comes in, as daters wonder if they made a mistake in letting go of a past partner. 'Thawing’ refers to reaching out or getting back together with an ex who you’d previously ‘frozen’ out of your life due to the end of the relationship.

It could be sending a simple text message to restart a conversation or meeting up in person to see if the flame is still there and can be rekindled - but is it ever a good idea to get back together with an ex? Nicky Wake, relationship expert and founder of dating app Chapter2, says that whilst the answer to that question is dependent on each situation, it's best to evaluate the real reasons as to why you're thinking of reaching out. She has shared her expertise on the 'thawing' trend - and why it should be treated with caution ahead of Valentine's Day.

What is 'thawing'?

Thawing is trend that is happening as Valentine’s Day gets closer, as some people reflect on their past relationships. As a result of this reminiscing, some singles then look to their past to rekindle an old connection during the romantic season. Starting the 'thawing' process could be any action from sending a ‘hey, how have you been?’ text, or liking an exes posts on social media in the hopes of sparking an interaction.

Is it a good idea to 'thaw' out an ex ahead of Valentine's Day?

If the breakup was amicable and both of you have had time to reflect and grow, reaching out might be a reasonable idea, suggests Wake. However, if the breakup was due to serious issues or if there are unresolved conflicts, it might be better to think carefully before making contact. She adds: "There is no saying if it’s a good idea or not, but you need to evaluate your own personal situation and consider the consequences of starting the conversation with your ex again."

She says that if you are considering thawing an ex you should ask yourself if you are genuinely interested in reconnecting or if you are feeling lonely around Valentine's Day. "Be honest with yourself about your intentions. If you don’t have the capacity for something serious, communicate that with your ex to avoid giving them false hope for a committed relationship and future," she says.

She also warns that you need to be prepared for various outcomes, including the possibility that your ex may not be interested in rekindling the relationship and may want to continue to freeze you out. She advises: "Understand that people change, and circumstances may be different since the breakup. It's essential to be cautious and considerate when reaching out to an ex."