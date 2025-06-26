The long awaited video game GTA VI has become available to download, 11 months ahead of its release.

Rockstar Games is scheduled to release the game in May 2026, however this week fans were ecstatic to see that it is now available for download.

Gamers who use the Xbox Series X/S are able to download the game from the Microsoft Store either on the store on the console, or via the internet.

The predecessor, GTA V, is a large game with a size of 100GB. Considering that the download size available for its sequel is currently just 328.76MB, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about playing the game early.

A scene from the GTA 6 trailer shows that a modern-day Vice City will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6.

On the morning of June 25, the store page listing was released, giving Xbox players an opportunity to add the game to their wish list, as well as watch the trailer for the game.

Fans noticed that on this page the download size of the game was listed, which shocked them due to the small size of it.

Lucia is one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 6. | Rockstar Games

Youtuber MrBossFTW made a video, in which he said: “I do think this gets us one step closer to the next step of Grand Theft Auto Six and its marketing. That could be getting another trailer, pre-order or the price of the title.”

This means that users can download the file, which after clicking takes them to a screen that shows the games promotional artwork, before kicking users off and back to their homepage.

When it does come out, the game will be available to play on the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. It is expected to cost around £70.