New nail trends for 2025 that you will be seeing everywhere next year.

Christmas is well and truly over but the party season is still in full swing. As we look towards the new years eve celebrations, it's a good time to book your nail appointment for a fresh new look.

Yes, it's time to remove the festive red polish and start thinking about a brand new nail design. Don’t worry if you are unsure what your next nail design will be. We have expert approved nail trends for 2025 that will put you ahead of the curve.

As we head into 2025, the nail industry is gearing up for an exciting wave of emerging trends with over 24,000 Google searches for ‘2025 nails’ in the UK and searches for ‘new year nails’ rising by 47.2% on TikTok.

From bold metallics to sleek minimalist designs, next year’s nail trends promise something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of sophistication or nail art, these styles are sure to make a statement in the new year.

Fresha, the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, exclusively spoke with April Arabella, a nail technician from Cherry Bomb Nails, to weigh in on what’s to come, offering insight into the colours, shapes, and designs that will dominate the scene in 2025.

Think subtle geometric patterns and chrome finishes

In 2025, we’ll see a strong move toward bold designs. Expect to see a lot of chrome and metallic nails, with shades like silver, gold, and even holographic finishes making their way into mainstream fashion. Hailey Bieber has been rocking the chrome look quite frequently over the past few months, a sign that this trend isn’t slowing down for 2025.

Minimalist nail art will also continue to dominate with subtle geometric designs and negative space manicures. We're also predicting a comeback of the classic French manicure with a modern twist, such as inverted tips or colourful accents.

Deep jewel tones are poised to dominate

Nail Trends 2025 [Pinterest] | Pinterest

For 2025, deep jewel tones are set to take over, with rich emerald greens, royal purples, and sapphire blues growing in popularity. Emerald green has been everywhere since the release of Wicked, and we expect to see the Elphaba influence continuing into the new year!

A rise is also predicted for warm neutral colours like soft taupe, caramel, and even a touch of burnt orange at the start of the year, bringing a cosy and earthy vibe to the winter season.

Functional nail shapes are expected to grow in popularity

Long coffin nails remain a favourite, offering a modern and elegant look, while shorter, rounded shapes like oval nails are gaining traction for their practicality and timeless appeal, providing something for everyone!

The edgy stiletto nail is also making a statement for those who want to embrace drama. Expect these shapes to be paired with bold and contrasting colours for maximum impact!

Fans will continue to look to celebrities for inspiration

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Zendaya have been spotted rocking sleek, metallic nails and subtle geometric designs, setting the tone for 2025. Their influence continues to spark interest in experimental but elegant nail styles.

Social media trends, particularly on Instagram and TikTok, are also contributing to this shift, as more people are seeing inspiring nail design content.

Here’s how to try these trends at home:

At home, you can start by experimenting with simple designs like a two-tone French tip or creating minimalist geometric patterns with nail tape. Whether you're testing out a bold new colour or an understated design, playing around at home will give you the confidence to rock these trends when you book your next nail salon appointment.

