The long-awaited Dream Toys top 20 list of the best Christmas toys has been revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barbie, an innovative "Beast Lab" and an interactive digital pet are anticipated to lead the way in this year's Christmas toy market, with the industry poised to reap an estimated £1 billion in sales during the festive season.

The Toy Retailers Association has revealed its annual DreamToys top 20, featuring perennial favourites such as Harry Potter, Lego Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and L.O.L Surprise! that continue to hold their places on the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These toys encompass a wide range of prices, from the affordable £8.99 Squishmallows 7.5-inch plush toy, to the premium £149.99 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds.

Other notable options in the higher price range include the Beast Lab and MINTiD Dog-E - both priced at £89.99 - and the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler at £94.99.

The selection of toys is the result of input from a panel of experts in the toy industry, including retailers and independent toy specialists, who base their choices on the value these toys bring to children's playtime.

The 20 toys are:

Barbie Pop Reveal, £26.99

Beast Lab, £89.99

Bitzee Interactive Pet, £32.99

Cookeez Makery Oven Playset, £39.99

Fingerlings Monkey, £17.99

Fluffie Stuffiez Large Plush, £34.99

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, £149.99

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler, £94.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers, £36.99

Little Live Pets My Puppy’s Home, £64.99

Miniverse – Make It Mini Kitchen, £44.99

MINTiD Dog-E, £89.99

PAW Patrol Mighty Movie – Skye Deluxe Vehicle, £49.99

Pictionary vs AI, £23.99

Pokémon 151 Elite Trainer, £52.99

Squishmallows 7.5″, £8.99

Star Wars Ahsoka Starship, £64.99

Super Mario Movie 7″ Feature Bowser Figure, £34.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Pizza Fire Van, £39.99

Twister Air, £24.99

Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said several of the prominent brands showcased also offer smaller, budget-friendly options, meaning parents with limited budgets can still find something for their children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we sit down and look at the list, we are very aware of the cost-of-living crisis and disposable incomes, and we’re aware that we’ve got to be mindful of cost,” said Reader. “With pretty much every brand, there are price points at entry levels of about £3, way up to the hero line prices.”

“I can assure you we won’t run out of toys,” Reader promised. “But if you know what you want off the list, buy it early and don’t wait until Christmas Eve. There’s stock available now, all retailers have got most of these items in, but our advice is shop early – don’t leave it too late.