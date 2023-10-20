This year’s must have Christmas Toy gifts for kids have been inspired by films and the nineties

It’s not even Halloween yet and already it seems like Christmas is taking over the shops. Strolling down the shopping aisles and they are filled with mince pies, advent calendars, tinsel and toys. If you love Christmas like me then you have already started mentally preparing for the day and thinking about what will go on your list - the little people in your life may have started writing theirs.

They say fashion comes back round in cycles every few years but it looks like that is the same with toys. The biggest must have toys to have on your list this year are making a comeback from the 90s. Speaking to Made for Mums, Amazon director of toys Anne Carrihil said “This year, it’s been fantastic to see how big moments in pop culture have inspired enthusiasm from both kids and adults for toys, games, and activity kits."

The must have toys for Christmas are Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet (£32), L.O.L. Surprise Magic Flyers (£36.99) Fingerlings Monkey Pink (£17.99) and Paw Patrol Skye’s Deluxe Movie Jet (£49.99). However Barbie’s, Furby’s and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are at the top of the list for Christmas 2023.

It’s no surprise that Barbie is top of the wish list following the huge success of the Barbie Movie. The iconic doll has made her comeback (did she really go away) with a range of Barbie and Ken dolls (from £8), Barbies’ Dream House (£249.99) and Travel Playsets (from £59.99) available from Argos.

Back in 1998 the Furby was the number one toy on every child's Christmas list and now the brightly coloured robot pet is back. The Furby Plush Interactive Toy (£74.99 batteries not included) from Smyths can talk, sing, light up, and even respond to speech. It has over 600 responses which also includes 10 songs. You can even hug, pat, belly tickle and feed your Furby with its pretend Pizza Charm.

Another blast from the past are the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles after the film ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ was released in July. These toys were popular in the 90s after the original films were released and the animated series. The Entertainer has a range of TMNT figures (£11) as well as the Pizza Fire Delivery Van Playset (39.99).

If you're still not sure what to buy this year The Entertainer has opened it’s Santa’s Toy Shop with up to 50% off selected lines. Board games including Addo Games ‘Who are You?’ (£9.60) and Pop-Up Panda (£9.60) are fun for all the family to play on Christmas Day and currently have 40% off.