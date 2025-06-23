CBeebies Bedtime Stories is having a Glastonbury Festival-themed week beginning with Loyle Carner who will be performing on the Other Stage at the Somerset music event on Friday.

Ahead of his appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, hip hop star Loyle Carner is kicking off a week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories themed around the world famous event. The 30-year old said he had been practicing the story he will read for the show on his son at bedtime.

The London-born musician, billed to play the Other Stage on Friday, will read from the children’s book, I Touched the Sun by Leah Hayes, which follows a young boy who wants to fly up into the sky to touch the sun.

“Let’s go! I’ve practised for this every night in my son’s room,” Carner said. “Reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story is just a magical thing to do. I know this story inside out – it’s my favourite book, and my son’s and my daughter’s. We read it almost every night.”

The special week continues with stories recorded at last year’s festival, with new stories airing from Friday. A story read by The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris will air on Tuesday and this will be followed by a reading from alternative R&B singer Sampha on Wednesday, with The Streets’ Mike Skinner reading a story on Thursday.

Carner, who has had two albums shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, recently released his fourth studio album Hopefully!

He is part of a Glastonbury Festival line-up that includes headline performances from British pop/rock band The 1975, veteran musician Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

The rapper’s story airs on Monday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer. Surprise celebrity readers will also be revealed on CBeebies’ social media channels throughout the week.