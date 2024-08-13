Young People In Ireland ‘Most Considerate' in Europe for Replying to Older Relatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has crowned young people in Ireland as the most considerate in Europe when it comes to responding to SMS messages from older relatives.

Just 2% of 18-24 year olds are likely to ignore a text message from an older relative, in favour of a delivery update, an appointment reminder, or a special offer.

Young people in Italy came across as the worst offenders in Europe with 16.18% of 18-24 year olds confessing they would be likely to snub a message from an older family member - a figure which is 7.36 times higher than Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business communications provider, Esendex, surveyed more than 6,000 consumers as part of The Connected Consumer Report 2024 to understand the latest changes in consumer behaviours.

Young people in Ireland rank as the most considerate in Europe for replying to older relatives

By comparison, the likelihood of ignoring messages from older relatives in other European countries is considerably higher:

UK: 6.94% (3.15 times higher than Ireland)

Spain: 7.21% (3.28 times higher than Ireland

France: 8.4% (3.82 times higher than Ireland)

Netherlands: 13.73% (6.24 times higher than Ireland)

Germany: 14.29% (6.50 times higher than Ireland)

Italy: 16.18% (7.36 times higher than Ireland)

Richard Hanscott, CEO of Esendex, said: “Ireland’s younger generation demonstrates that technological advancements need not erode traditional values of communication.

“It's often said that young people spend too much time on their phones, usually browsing social media or playing games. So, it is heartening to see that technology is also being used to connect with older relatives, particularly across an age cohort that may be making major life changes as they move away from home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report showed that SMS remains the most popular form of communication. Across all age groups, 93% of people in Ireland were most likely to respond to an SMS, followed by email, letters, phone calls and social media.

It's particularly prized by 25 to 34-year-olds and the over-54s, with just 4% and 3% respectively saying they would ignore one.

Richard added: “SMS continues to be a powerhouse when it comes to business communication, which explains its continued popularity. As our research shows, the majority of people are keen to engage with messages no matter the sender.”