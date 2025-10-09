Celebrities flocked to the Attitude Awards 2025 which took place at Camden Roadhouse in London. Whilst Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible, I was less than impressed with her son Damian Hurley’s outfit.

British actor Russell Tovey who was amongst my best dressed stars on the night won the award for Man of the Year. Dannii Minogue took home The Alley Award. According to Attitude, “Dannii Minogue has been a true friend to the LGBTQ+ community ever since she stepped into the spotlight in the 90s.

“Whether it’s performing at Mardi Gras, presenting queer dating TV hits I Kissed a Boy — and I Kissed a Girl — or speaking up for the community as a spokesperson for Terrence Higgins Trust, or advocating for the Rainbow Shoelaces Project, she’s an ally we know we can count on.”

Elizabeth Hurley won Attitude’s The Honorary Gay Award and according to Attitude, “Elizabeth Hurley has long been a glamorous constant in pop culture, but her legacy in LGBTQ+ spheres runs deeper than red carpets.”

Scissor Sisters won The Icon Award and fashion photographer, photojournalist and Campbell Addy won The Creator’s Award. The Book Award was won by actor Luke Evans and the Williams family won The Inspiration Award afterThe Vivienne’s sudden death last year.

Tom Allen won The Comedy Award whilst Gok Wan won The Icon Award. Dominic Skinner was awarded The Style Award whilst What It Feels Like For a Girl won The Television Award.

Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars at the Attitude Awards 2025.

