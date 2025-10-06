One thing for sure is that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s all-white outfit that she wore for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week certainly attracted attention, but not all of it was positive. Whilst one person wrote: “Someone has raided the kitchen towel dispenser to create this outfit…,” another person wrote: “Meghan has a baby face, it’s incredible how she looks younger every day.”

Whilst I thought that the Duchess of Sussex’s hair and make-up was super chic, it was her make-up friend Daniel Martin, who featured in her Netflix’s With Love Meghan series, created her beauty look, whilst Ben Skervin, fashion and celebrity hairstylist was responsible for her hair.

I however was less than keen on her all-white look with cape, shirt and wide legged trousers. The Duchess had flown to Paris to attend the Balenciaga show and was specifically there ‘in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the fashion house.

When it comes to the best dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week, OMG, how incredible did Zendaya look in a silver mini dress at Louis Vuitton. Another star who I personally believed looked like an absolute goddess was Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, she stunned in an off the shoulder green dress that she wore to the Balenciaga show.

Take a look at my pick of the best and worst dressed stars who attended Paris Fashion Week, do you agree or disagree with my choices?

1 . From left to right: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Zendaya Whilst Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Zendaya were amongst the best dressed at Paris Fashion Week, I was less than impressed with Meghan's all-white ensemble with cape and wide legged trousers | Getty Images Share

