Best and Worst Dressed Stars at Paris Haute Couture and Menswear Fashion Week include Rihanna & Kate Moss
Rihanna looked super stylish at Dior’s haute couture fashion show at Paris Fashion Week but Kate Moss failed to hit the fashion mark at menswear week
My invitation must have gotten lost in the post for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been scrutinising the celebrity outfits. It wasn’t really a surprise but Rihanna or RiRi looked nothing short of sensational on the Dior FROW, she was last there when heaving pregnant with her first child.
When it comes to my best dressed stars, Rihanna rocked up to the Dior haute couture fashion show in an all black outfit that consisted of a puffer jacket, a midi-skirt, a Lady Dior bag, and an oversized black cap. Although some were less keen on the cap, I personally loved it and thought it completed her look to perfection. I was also a fan of The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki’s white shirt and matching trousers that she wore to the show, effortlessly cool.
On my worst dressed list is Zayn Malik who attended the Valentino menswear fall/winter 2024-2025 show in a black suit with the words, “We’re so old, we have become young again,’ on his jacket. Former One Direction star Zayn looked awkward and I thought the outfit was most definitely a no no.
Moving swiftly back to my best dressed list. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cherry red lace dress to the Dior haute couture runway shoes. I loved the look as she made it slightly edgier by adding leather lace-up knee high combat boots, the contrast between the femininity of the dress and the boots was perfect.
I am most certainly normally a fan of supermodel Kate Moss’s fashion looks, but I would say that she definitely could have done better when it came to what she wore to the Dior menswear show. Although I liked the colour of her blue sleeveless top, I thought it didn’t look quite right over black leggings. Better luck next time Kate!
Actresses Kelly Rutherford and Glenn Close both looked incredibly elegant at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Gossip Girl star Kelly opted for a two piece classic cream Dior skirt suit whilst Glenn Close chose a cream trouser suit.
