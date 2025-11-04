Best and worst dressed stars at the 2025 CFDA awards include Rihanna and Lily Allen

There were plenty of stars who dressed to impress at the 2025 CFDA Awards which took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, one of the stars who looked incredible on the night was host Teyana Taylor, dressed in Thom Browne. Teyana told Vogue that “It’s a suit—but a Thom suit. It’s so nasty, very suited and booted, and clean.”

One of the most stylish celebrity couples of the night were most definitely Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, dressed in Chanel. In September 2025, they became parents for the third time.

Rihanna gave birth to son RZA in 2022 and had son Riot in 2023. Rihanna took to Instagram to share that she is given birth to a baby girl, and wrote:

“Rocki Irish Mayers

“Sept 13 2025

“🎀.”

In response, one fan wrote: “she finally got her baby girl! 🥹🎀💕,”another fan added “FINALLY A BABY GIRLLLLLLLL 🎀💖💝💕💗.” In response, A$AP Rocky said: “MY LIL LADIES ❤️.”

When it comes to outfits that I was less than keen on, I personally was not a fan of Lily Allen’s look. Neither did I like Michelle Williams' choice of outfit, it reminded me of a bed sheet and believe me, that is not a good thing! Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars at the 2025 CFDA Awards.

Supermodel Amber Valletta also looked incredible in a Versace dress that she first wore on their runway in 1999. In case you think the dress looks familiar, you would be right, it was made famous by Jennifer Lopez. I however can’t believe that Amber still looks incredible in it in 2025 as she did in 1999!

