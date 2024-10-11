Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to create Cat Deeley’s fashion look with items from the high street.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since taking over the This Most presenting role Cat Deeley has been gracing our screens with some gorgeous outfits. Cat Deeley, 47, has been on our TV screens since the nineties from SMTV Live and CD:UK to Fame Academy and more recently taking on the role of This Morning presenter with Ben Shepard.

The daytime host really is a one to watch when it comes for style inspiration from her desirable outfit choices to beautiful log locks. The TV presenter who is married to comedian Patrick Kielty and has two children looks sensational when she presents the ITV daytime show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is most of her outfits she wears on This Morning are affordable and from popular high street stores. Taking to social media the TV star recently shared a snapshot of all her fashion looks from the week. On Instagram she wrote: “A little fringe, a little leather, even some ruthlessly red, and hey who doesn’t love a good suit. All in a week’s time for this edition of #CatsCloset.

The TV presenter recently took part in the Oxfam campaign #SecondHandSeptember encouraging shoppers to buy second items. Cat said: “With shopping second hand, you can find something completely unique, knowing the money has gone to a good cause and you’re giving those clothes a second chance of life. Second hand absolutely does not mean second best!”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now