Marks and Spencer’s profits rise by seventeen percent but that doesn’t surprise me at all.

It’s taken me a while to come to terms with but I have to admit high-street brand Marks and Spencer is cool. As a fashion editor I have fought long and hard against M&S being fashionable because it has always been a brand my nan and mum both shop at.

However, Marks and Spencer have upped their game with a brand new ITV series and celebrity collaborations from Sienna Miller and Belle Freud it's no surprise the brands profits are on the rise.

M&S has become a brand that every Instagram influencer is wearing and the fashion designs could almost be mistaken for high end designer brands like Reiss and Max Mara. Many items for the M&S collections scream quiet luxury and the quality of the clothes are very high.

After a recent trip to my local M&S store I found a stunning cashmere jumper from the retailer’s Autograph range. The Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper £89 comes in a range of colours. I’m obsessed with the neutral colours Mole, Cappuccino, grey marl, ivory and black. But if you prefer a more colourful outfit the rose pink, green marl and ice blue may be more your vibe.

Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper £89 | M&S

This cashmere jumpers is a staple for my capsule wardrobe and looks great paired with jeans, faux leather trousers or even a satin midi. Not only that both my nan and my mum - who are already lifelong fans of M&S - wanted to know where it was from and if they could borrow it.

According to a social media user on TikTok - “M&S isn’t actually cool”. Apparently I've just grown up to the age my mum was when she shopped there and thought it was cool in her 30’s.

I disagree because the brand is clearly winning at fashion and my family still shop there because of the quality so the question is did it ever go out of fashion and was I just blinded by all the cheap, poor quality, fast-fashion brands that I used to think were cool?

