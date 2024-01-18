The fashion world claims Fleece's are this season's must-have fashion trend but Poppy McBeath just doesn't get it

Word is out that fleeces have returned to the fashion world and are having a comeback, with the likes of Vogue jumping on the trend, recommending ‘14 fashionable fleeces’ for this January. To me however, fashionable and fleece are two words that don’t quite work together. Comfy? Yes. Warm? Yes. But fashionable… not really.

When I imagine a fleece, I picture it paired with muddied Hunter wellies in the British countryside, not on the fashion runway. It’s surprising to me that they even made it out of Mountain Warehouse.

Fleeces have always been somewhat controversial ever since the trend began in the late 20th century, but because celebrities are including them as part of their ‘streetwear’ outfits, opinion is shifting. Supermodel Kaia Gerber has frequently worn the popular fleece jacket as well as Taylor Swift, who was spotted entering a recording studio in a zebra print fleece a few days ago - and we all know what happens whenever Taylor Swift does anything.

They’re becoming a winter fashion staple for many celebs. Interestingly, they also aren’t restricted to a single customer base, with all generations wearing them. I just never thought I’d say my grandma and Taylor swift wear the same item of clothing.

Clearly, they’re yet another item that’s been part of the fashion cycle, where old trends have had their revival among younger generations. For example, wide leg jeans replacing the 2000s staple: skinny jeans. Or more recently, the resurgence of UGG boots, with Amazon and TikTok shop capitalising by selling their own dupes. Fleece jackets are similarly lucrative, as the seasonal item’s demand has spiked, companies are charging over £500 for a jacket, including Harvey Nichols and Burberry.

One thing that people aren’t aware of when it comes to fleece are the environmental consequences. Every time one gets washed, thousands of harmful microfibres are released. According to earth.com wastewater treatment plants are unable to filter 40% of all microfibres due to their size, so there's no doubt these cause damage to aquatic ecosystems. Apparently, these microplastics have been found in the stomachs of whales and other marine animals.

