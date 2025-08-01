When it comes to prestigious horse racing meetings, the UK has more than its fair share. Royal Ascot, Aintree with the renowned Grand National, the Epsom Derby, Cheltenham even has its own gold cup - and every year, punters dress to the nines as they pack out the stands and cheer on the gee-gees.

However, despite the efforts of racegoers at these epic equestrian events, it’s Glorious Goodwood which has taken the crown for being the best dressed, according to recent research. A new study has revealed that the attendees at this week's festival so far are the top turned out.

This comes despite attendees at Thursday’s Ladies Day (July 31) being faced with a torrential downpour, seeing attendees running for cover. The AI-powered result showed that Goodwood Racecourse still boasted a higher percentage of well-dressed attendees than any other UK racecourse in the past 12 months.

The full study by The Winners Enclosure was conducted to determine whether Glorious Goodwood attendees really are the best-dressed in Britain. To do so, they instructed an AI model to analyse three different pictures of fans at 60 British racecourses, and identified the number of people in each picture who were considered to be the best-dressed, ranking the most chic in a top 10 list.

Goodwood punters took first place, with an impressive 79.3 per cent of attendees in 2025 being considered well-dressed. Meanwhile, a further 27.5 per cent of Goodwood attendees this year were considered to be ‘glamorous’ by the AI model.

This week, approximately 100,000 people will have attended the five-day horse racing event, which concludes on Saturday (August 2), which boasts one of the most traditional and distinguished dress codes in world racing.

The Royal Enclosure requires men to wear suit jackets and long-sleeved collared shirts, while women attending have been encouraged to wear floral and elegant clothing. Clothing such as sportswear and fancy dress are prohibited in certain hospitality areas at Goodwood Racecourse.

Fortunately, these dress code traditions have led to Glorious Goodwood attendees topping the rankings for the best-dressed crowds in racing.

Ascot ranked in second, with 67.2 per cent of racegoers being deemed the ‘best-dressed’. This comes as no surprise, given that Royal Ascot has a 200-year history of well-dressed attendees wearing top hats and extravagant dresses.

In third place was Aintree, where 51.9 per cent of attendees are considered to be the ‘best-dressed’. As the home of the Grand National, punters do tend to raise their game in terms of glamour for this occasion.

Alex Beecham, Managing Director of The Winners Enclosure, said: ‘’Dressing up smart is all part of the fun when it comes to attending live racing. It’s great to see that this tradition keeps being carried on through the generations.

“Glorious Goodwood, being home to the ‘best-dressed’ racegoers, goes to show that it isn’t losing its touch. Racing fans always attempt to dress to impress, even with the ups and downs in terms of the weather at Goodwood this year.”

1 . Racegoers arriving for Sussex Stakes Day at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Racegoers arriving for Sussex Stakes Day at Goodwood Racecourse | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Share

2 . Spectators arrive during Sussex Stakes Day at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Spectators arrive during Sussex Stakes Day at Goodwood Racecourse | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Share

3 . Racegoers holding umbrellas as they enter the racecourse ahead of Ladies' Day at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Picture date: Thursday July 31, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Racegoers holding umbrellas as they enter the racecourse ahead of Ladies' Day at Goodwood Racecourse | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Share